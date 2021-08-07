Training Camp

Training Camp Buzz: Xavien Howard, Dolphins close to a compromise?

Published: Aug 07, 2021 at 02:27 PM
Around the NFL Staff

The 2021 regular season is just around the corner, and NFL Network has you covered with wall-to-wall training camp coverage each day starting at 10 a.m. ET. Follow along here for some of the best sights, sounds and moments from "Inside Training Camp Live" and around the NFL.

  • Xavien Howard practiced for the Dolphins. Will he play for them? His participation Saturday is a positive sign. The All-Pro cornerback took the field in pads for the first time during training camp, which NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport noted is an important development for Howard and Miami to potentially agree on a restructured deal. "It does sound like they've been moving forward, moving closer to doing that," Rapoport said on Inside Training Camp. Howard reported to camp on time last week but has been nursing a minor ankle injury and staging a hold-in after publicly requesting a trade amid a contract dispute. Head coach Brian Flores was adamant Friday that the Dolphins "don't want to trade X." Time will soon tell whether Howard's return to action solidifies his future in Miami.
  • The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will trot out about the same receiving corps as they did a year ago. It was easily one of the best in the league in 2020. Mike Evans believes it will be better in 2021. "This is the best receiver room I've been around, top to bottom," the three-time Pro Bowler said, per the Tampa Bay Times. To be fair, the collective is a bit different than it was in training camp last year. Antonio Brown didn't join the team until late October. The Bucs also spent a fourth-round pick on Jaelon Darden, who caught 31 touchdowns in his final two seasons at North Texas. Moreover, Scott Miller emerged last fall after a modest rookie campaign and Rob Gronkowski was coming off a one-year sabbatical. Tight end O.J. Howard has rejoined the ensemble after suffering a season-ending injury last October. The Bucs are absolutely loaded at receiver now, if they weren't already.

news

Roundup: Ravens' Harbaugh says Lamar Jackson 'looked even better than I expected' in practice return

Lamar Jackson's game of catch-up has officially begun. The Ravens QB participated in his first full-team practice Saturday after spending 10 days on the reserve/COVID-19 list. HC John Harbaugh was pleased with what he saw.
news

49ers HC Kyle Shanahan: Trey Lance is 'going to play for us this year'

It could be just a matter of weeks before 49ers rookie QB Trey Lance takes full command of the team's offense. At the very least, HC Kyle Shanahan affirmed the No. 3 overall draft pick will get some meaningful situational action this season. 
news

Raiders DE Carl Nassib 'surprised by the big reaction' after becoming first openly gay active NFL player

Raiders defensive lineman Carl Nassib became the first openly gay active NFL player earlier this offseason. Talking to the media for the first time during training camp, the 28-year-old said he was amazed by the support from teammates and around the league.
news

Training Camp Buzz: Former Eagles HC Doug Pederson visits Bears practice

Doug Pederson has close ties with Bears HC Matt Nagy and backup QB ﻿Nick Foles﻿. Is Pederson forging a connection with the franchise itself? The former Eagles coach attended Bears training camp Friday.
news

Encouraging signs from Trevor Lawrence as Jaguars eye quick turnaround under Urban Meyer

Judy Battista checks in with Urban Meyer and other key members of the new-look Jaguars at training camp, where she finds a team taking steps toward reversing its fortunes in short order.
news

Brian Flores: Dolphins 'don't want to trade' CB Xavien Howard

There are only two ways the Dolphins can deal with what CB ﻿Xavien Howard﻿ describes as a fractured relationship with the club. Coach Brian Flores is squarely in favor of repairing the fracture rather than trading the star.
news

Sean McVay: 'Zero chance' Matthew Stafford will ever take preseason snap for Rams

If you thought Sean McVay might reconsider his past approach to the preseason, given that he's breaking in a new QB, think again. Asked whether Matthew Stafford would see action this preseason, the Rams coach responded with a heck no. Not this year, not ever.
news

Cardinals' Chase Edmonds: 'I hate the term RB1'

The Arizona Cardinals signed running back James Conner to compete with ﻿Chase Edmonds﻿ for snaps this season. The question of who will win that battle isn't something either RB is worried about. 
news

Jordan Love 'super excited' for first game-action with Packers: 'I've been training a year'

More than 18 months after participating in the 2020 Senior Bowl, Jordan Love is looking forward to his first pro contest when the Packers face the Texans on Saturday, Aug. 14, in Week 1 of the preseason.
news

Training Camp Buzz: Eagles in 'no rush' to name Jalen Hurts QB1

Jalen Hurts is the presumptive starting QB for the Eagles. It's just not his official title, and it might not be for a bit. With more than a month remaining before Week 1, HC Nick Sirianni said that "there's no rush" to anoint Philly's starter.
news

Giants WR Kenny Golladay (hamstring) expected to be out 2-3 weeks

After further testing, New York Giants receiver ﻿Kenny Golladay﻿ will miss a few weeks due to a hamstring injury. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported that Golladay will be out 2 to 3 weeks with the injury.
