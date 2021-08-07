Training Camp Buzz: Xavien Howard, Dolphins close to a compromise?

The 2021 regular season is just around the corner, and NFL Network has you covered with wall-to-wall training camp coverage each day starting at 10 a.m. ET. Follow along here for some of the best sights, sounds and moments from "Inside Training Camp Live" and around the NFL.
- Xavien Howard practiced for the Dolphins. Will he play for them? His participation Saturday is a positive sign. The All-Pro cornerback took the field in pads for the first time during training camp, which NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport noted is an important development for Howard and Miami to potentially agree on a restructured deal. "It does sound like they've been moving forward, moving closer to doing that," Rapoport said on Inside Training Camp. Howard reported to camp on time last week but has been nursing a minor ankle injury and staging a hold-in after publicly requesting a trade amid a contract dispute. Head coach Brian Flores was adamant Friday that the Dolphins "don't want to trade X." Time will soon tell whether Howard's return to action solidifies his future in Miami.
- The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will trot out about the same receiving corps as they did a year ago. It was easily one of the best in the league in 2020. Mike Evans believes it will be better in 2021. "This is the best receiver room I've been around, top to bottom," the three-time Pro Bowler said, per the Tampa Bay Times. To be fair, the collective is a bit different than it was in training camp last year. Antonio Brown didn't join the team until late October. The Bucs also spent a fourth-round pick on Jaelon Darden, who caught 31 touchdowns in his final two seasons at North Texas. Moreover, Scott Miller emerged last fall after a modest rookie campaign and Rob Gronkowski was coming off a one-year sabbatical. Tight end O.J. Howard has rejoined the ensemble after suffering a season-ending injury last October. The Bucs are absolutely loaded at receiver now, if they weren't already.