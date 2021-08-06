Brian Flores: Dolphins 'don't want to trade' CB Xavien Howard

There are only two sensible ways the Miami Dolphins can deal with what CB ﻿Xavien Howard﻿ describes as a fractured relationship with the club: Repair the fracture, or accommodate the All-Pro's request for a trade.

Coach Brian Flores is squarely in favor of the former, and after a week of Howard's "hold-in" at Dolphins training camp, he's not changed his stance one bit.

"We don't want to trade X. Write that down," Flores said Friday, per NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe. "He's a very good player. He's a big part of the team. We don't want to trade him. … Talks are progressing. You take from that what you want... As long as everyone is willing to compromise, we can get something done."

Howard, for his part, doesn't sound as though he feels talks are progressing in any meaningful way.

Howard is unhappy with his contract after leading the NFL in interceptions last year with 10, and announced his request for a trade via social media on July 27. He's been coy about communication between himself and the club on that front, and per Wolfe, there's been little if any action. He skipped the club's three-day minicamp and incurred $93,000 in offseason fines, but avoided further fines in reporting to camp despite his displeasure. He's in the midst of a five-year, $75.25 million contract that he believes he's outplayed.