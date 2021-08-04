Training Camp Buzz: Colts giving second-year QB Jacob Eason a closer look after Wentz injury

The 2021 regular season is just around the corner, and NFL Network has you covered with wall-to-wall training camp coverage each day starting at 10 a.m. ET. Follow along here for some of the best sights, sounds and moments from "Inside Training Camp Live" and around the NFL.
- The Colts are giving second-year quarterback Jacob Eason a closer look before making any big moves in reaction to the Carson Wentz's foot injury, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. "This is the first extended look they have gotten at him and that's part of why you have not yet seen the Colts jumping out to trade for a quarterback despite all the speculation about Nick Foles or Gardner Minshew or whoever it might be," Pelissero said on Inside Training Camp Live. "They want to take this opportunity, while they're evaluating the progress of Carson Wentz coming back from that foot injury, to also evaluate the progress of Jacob Eason on the field." Pelissero points out that Eason got "virtually no work the entire fall" with last year's starter Philip Rivers taking first-team reps and backup Jacoby Brissett taking scout-team reps. Both are no longer on the Colts and Eason will look to take advantage of the situation in the coming weeks. "Jacob has done well and he had a particularly good day today," Frank Reich told Pelissero on ITC Live. "That's really all we're focused on. Chris (Ballard) and I really haven't been talking about trades or anything like that. We're focused on the guys we got. we're happy with our quarterback room, we're going to continue to push those guys to get them better and I think we have a good supporting cast that can play winning football with the roster we have."
- The Miami Dolphins are focusing on Tua Tagovailoa's downfield throws in training camp as the quarterback approaches Year 2. "It's something he's placing emphasis on, we're placing emphasis on," coach Brian Flores told reporters, via David Furones of the Sun Sentinel. "If it's there, it's open or we can throw him open, take a shot... Hopefully, he's gaining more confidence making those throws." The Dolphins upgraded its receiving corps this offseason to reflect an offense looking to air it out, signing deep threat specialist Will Fuller and drafting Jaylen Waddle in the first round. The additions complete a Dolphins receiving corps with all the tools necessary for a dynamic passing offense, and Tagovailoa's left-handed bombs downfield will be a sight to see in Miami. Said Flores: "We aren't going to make them if we don't throw them."
- Washington tight end Logan Thomas gave an inside scoop on the Football Team's current quarterback competition between Ryan Fitzpatrick and Taylor Heinicke on Inside Training Camp Live. "Both of these QBs are, first off, awesome individual people and that's what you want," Thomas told NFL Network's Mike Garafolo. "Them two, they're not backing down from each other and you can see it every day. Like, Fitz comes out and makes a great play, Taylor comes out and makes a great play. Somebody throws a pick, the other one isn't mad at them but the other one isn't happy either. It's a fun competition and I think it makes both of them better and, honestly, I think it makes the whole offense better." Thomas, a QB-turned-TE, expressed a willingness to conform to any specific details the QBs ask of him, but said he won't be giving out pointers of his own. "Absolutely not," a laughing Thomas said. "I know how hard it is to play that position and I just let them do what they do."
- The New Orleans Saints have another major quarterback competition on their hands with Jameis Winston and Taysom Hill locking horns this summer. Speaking with NFL Network's Brian Baldinger on Inside Training Camp Live, Saints coach Sean Payton explained one of the challenges in trying to decipher who will take the reigns after the retirement of Drew Brees. "It's different and we've evolved a little offensively and maybe changed things up," Payton said. "The bigger challenge, really, is what they both do well isn't always the same, and so having enough for each of those guys when in the game and it's not just a vanilla system, I think, is important. Highlighting the things that we feel like they do exceptionally well. Both of them are doing a great job in preparation, they're both well-respected and they're leading well. So, we're right now in the grind of it -- we just finished up our first week. I like the room right now."
- The last few months of activity suggest the Eagles are laser-focused on establishing Jalen Hurts as their QB1 going forward. During a conversation with NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah on Inside Training Camp Live, general manager Howie Roseman shared his thoughts on the expectations for the second-year signal-caller. "We want him to take it and run with it," Roseman said. "He's a young player who got some experience last year. Obviously, had a ton of big game experience in college and giving him an opportunity to work with the ones, take that job, play really well and kind of go from there. I think that it's our job to make sure he's got the best opportunity, it starts with the offensive line. We brought in some weapons, obviously our last two first-round picks have been at the receiver position. We got two tight ends who are really dynamic, really good players. Really excited about our young running back group, too, in the early going of it. So, it's all got to come together. … I think it's a great opportunity for him and us."
- Rookie wide receiver Rondale Moore is turning heads at Cardinals camp. Might have to start calling him "The Flash" with moves like this.
- With the 2021 Pro Football Hall of Fame enshrinement ceremony approaching this weekend, the San Francisco 49ers coaching staff is supporting general manager John Lynch's induction by donning shirts with his No. 47. NFL Network will have live coverage of Pro Football Hall of Fame weekend Aug. 7-8 as the classes of 2020 and 2021 are enshrined in Canton, Ohio.