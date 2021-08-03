Pro Football Hall of Fame primed for supersized enshrinement weekend

The Centennial Class, created to honor the NFL's 100th anniversary, is placing some deserving members into the Hall after they'd spent years -- or in many cases, decades -- slipping through the cracks, narrowly missing out on enshrinement. Nine members of the classes being celebrated this weekend have passed away, and the Hall held a special ceremony for the late legends in April. For the first time in history, family members were given the opportunity to place their relatives' bronze busts into their display locations inside the Hall's bust room. Video tributes to the men who are being inducted posthumously will play between live speeches on Saturday, ensuring they're each recognized. They'll certainly be viewed by a most prestigious group of gold jacket-clad legends. The Hall is expecting its largest group of returning members in a single year, with 161 set to make the homecoming trip to Canton.

"We've got more coming back than ever before," Baker said. "I think a lot of guys missed it last year. I think it's going to be real special. ... I think it's going to be a great way to kick off the NFL's 102nd season."

The Hall of Fame's ongoing expansion efforts began with a rebuilt stadium that will host fans this weekend. While the Hall of Fame Game is sold out, fans can secure their opportunity to be a part of football history at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium by purchasing tickets for the induction ceremonies on Saturday and Sunday. For those who can't make it to Canton for the football spectacle, they can tune in to NFL Network for live coverage of the events, beginning at 5:30 p.m. ET on Saturday and 6 p.m. ET on Sunday.

While tuned in, fans will get a unique look at an annual tradition involving Baker's famous door knock to inform the greats that they have been selected for induction. Instead of strolling down a hotel hallway at the site of the Super Bowl to congratulate an elite handful of football figures on a lifetime achievement, Baker boarded a private jet and crisscrossed the country to deliver the news in a matter of three and a half days. With an NFL Network crew chronicling their journey, Baker and key members of the Hall of Fame traveled to members of the 2021 class to inform them of their place in history, sometimes while standing outside their homes.

For Manning, it involved a Denver gathering of his past coaches and a video message displayed on the scoreboard at Empower Field at Mile High. Baker had to coordinate with Lynch's wife on a surprise appearance at an NFC Championship Game viewing party in San Diego. For Calvin Johnson, it required a few steps outside his front door into Detroit's frigid winter.

"He cried, and I think it was an emotional deal for Calvin, to see that bright smile," Baker recalled of Johnson's reaction to the news he was headed for the Hall of Fame. "As I was leaving, he said 'Are you going back to Canton now?' And I said 'Well, we've got a few more doors to knock on.' And he says 'Oh, you're going to gather more tears, aren't you?' "