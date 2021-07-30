2021 NFL season: Top 10 offensive-defensive duos





Mahomes is currently averaging 307.7 passing yards per game, more than anyone in NFL history. He's also -- and to say this is special is a massive understatement -- the first to start in multiple Super Bowls before turning 26. Mathieu, 29, remains one of the most versatile safeties in the game today. He collected a career-high six interceptions in 2020, giving him 10 over the past two seasons -- he's the only NFL player to collect 100-plus tackles and at least 10 picks since 2019.





It might be surprising to see Mahomes at No. 3, but it's important to note that the difference between these three duos is razor thin.