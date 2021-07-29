2021 NFL season: One Making the Leap candidate for each NFC team

Year 2 didn't provide the considerable step forward that many wanted from Danny Dimes, if it provided a step forward at all. His reduction in turnovers came with a reduction in the impressive improvisational plays that provided hope during his rookie campaign. He threw well deep when he got the chance, but was under pressure so often and struggled so much with men in his face that it was hard to evaluate much else. The Giants' O-line was miserable and there's no guarantee it's any better this year. That said, the weapons around Jones are certainly upgraded and should be healthier. I believe he'd be close to a league-average starter if he were protected, as evidenced by the fact that he fished 18th out of 42 quarterbacks in PFF's grading of players who took at least 20 percent of their teams' dropbacks in 2020. Being league average in actual production would represent a big leap -- and might be enough for the Giants to make the playoffs.