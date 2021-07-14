NFC South training camp preview: Saints' QB battle looms; will Kyle Pitts boost Falcons' attack?

Location: IBM Performance Field, Flowery Branch, Georgia (and Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta)





Most important position battle: Safety. The Falcons enter camp needing to manufacture not one but two starters at the safety position. So who are the names in the running, you might wonder? Thanks for asking! Offseason additions Duron Harmon and Erik Harris, second-year talent Jaylinn Hawkins and rookie Richie Grant figure to be the select few jostling for reps. In a division loaded with explosive backs and stout tight ends, the players that prove versatile enough to hang in coordinator Dean Pees' scheme will get the nod. Harmon and Harris bring the most experience, but the promising Grant could find himself in the lineup come Week 1, based on how the second-round selection progresses. Hawkins is a bit of a wild card but possesses the skillset to become a potential camp breakout. All four could shift between free and strong safety as needed, but who emerges as the tone-setters will be vital as Atlanta looks to repair one of the NFL's worst secondaries.





Newcomer to know/key player returning from injury: Kyle Pitts, tight end. The generational talent. The can't miss prospect. The unicorn. Kyle Pitts has held these and other monikers since ascending to pre-draft stardom. No player on this roster evokes as much excitement as the Florida product touted by many as having few weaknesses in his game. Under first-year coach Arthur Smith, the Falcons should utilize two-tight end sets often, with Pitts and Hayden Hurst sure to share the field frequently. Pitts' arrival becomes even more important when you consider the question marks behind Calvin Ridley at receiver. At 6-foot-6, 240 pounds, Pitts has the makeup of a playmaker that can become a matchup nightmare -- and Matt Ryan's favorite target -- in a matter of weeks. Did I mention Ryan is "fired up" to bring the young gun aboard? It's clear the No. 4 overall pick carries a "must-watch" label that should become even more prominent as we get closer to the season. It's way too soon to predict a 2016-esque offensive resurgence, but it will be fun to watch the early workings of Smith's offensive genius with Pitts and these Falcons at his disposal.





Other subplots to track:

