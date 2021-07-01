2021 NFL season: Predicting each NFC team's MVP

The Panthers hope Sam Darnold will bring the stability to the quarterback position that Teddy Bridgewater couldn't, but it's Christian McCaffrey who will act as the centerpiece in Charlotte. McCaffrey followed his 2,392-yard(!) masterpiece in 2019 with an injury-marred 2020 in which he appeared in just three games. It's important to note that McCaffrey still looked very much like his dominant self when on the field for Matt Rhule. The only real question is whether offensive coordinator Joe Brady plans to load up CMC with the massive workload Ron Rivera put on his plate in his first three seasons. McCaffrey is just 25 and in his prime, but it wouldn't be stunning to see Carolina try to limit his touches after last year's injury woes. Then again, when Christian McCaffrey is your running back, you're going to find ways to get the ball in his hands. Another 1,000/1,000 season is not out of the question.