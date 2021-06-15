Wearing an 'I'm offended' T-shirt, Aaron Rodgers says 'it's been one of those quiet offseasons you just dream about'

Aaron Rodgers skipped last week's mandatory minicamp, silently staying away as the Green Bay Packers conducted their three-day session.
As the NFL MVP prepared for his golf match with Bryson DeChambeau, Tom Brady and Phil Mickelson on July 6, Rodgers joined a five-way interview to promote the event.
The QB donned an "I'm offended" shirt that may or may not have anything or everything to do with Packers CEO Mark Murphy recently calling Rodgers a "complicated fella."
Asked jokingly by Brian Anderson about his "low profile" and "peaceful" offseason, Rodgers quipped:
"It's been one of those quiet offseasons you just dream about where you can just kind of go through your process on your own quietly and that's all you can ask for as an older player in the league and someone who's been around for a long time and just enjoy that time to yourself, to just relax, to not be bothered, to not have any obligations or anything going on. I think that's what this offseason's been about. It's been about really enjoying my time and spending it where I want to spend it and not feeling like I have to go anywhere and not having any responsibilities but still being an NFL player at the same time. It's been great."
The only "obligation" Rodgers skipped was last week's minicamp. All other offseason workouts have been voluntary.
The next mile marker on this offseason journey comes when the Packers open training camp on July 27. We'll see at that time if Rodgers returns to Green Bay or continues his holdout.