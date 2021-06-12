Around the NFL

Packers president Mark Murphy: Aaron Rodgers is a 'complicated fella'

Published: Jun 12, 2021 at 11:46 AM
Grant Gordon

NFL.com Digital Content Editor

Things have been complicated for roughly the duration of the offseason between quarterback ﻿Aaron Rodgers﻿ and the Green Bay Packers.

Though there's been no budging or development as it's concerned with Rodgers coming back into the Green Bay fold, Packers president/CEO Mark Murphy recently spoke about the QB and with all things Rodgers and the Pack, it's sure to draw notice.

"I'm often reminded though of Ted Thompson, as most of you know, just a great general manager, passed away this past year, or excuse me earlier this year. [He] often talked about Aaron, that he's a... and it wasn't just Aaron, a lot of different players. He would say 'He's a complicated fella.' So, I'll just say that," Murphy said Thursday at an event at Lambeau Field, per NBC26.com.

Rodgers, who missed Green Bay's mandatory minicamp, has spoken on a media platform just once this offseason in regard to his discontent with the Packers franchise, letting his absence from team workouts and reports through the media do the majority of his talking.

While much has been written and Rodgers briefly touched on matters, stating somewhat vaguely that his disharmony was about the franchise "doing things the right way," the true onus behind the all-time great quarterback's dismay remains a bit cloudy. His future with the only club he's ever played for remains as uncertain as ever.

Previously, Murphy touched on his belief about how the Rodgers situation had "divided" the fan base.

While Rodgers dispelled any beliefs that he was upset personally with ﻿Jordan Love﻿, common themes are that Rodgers wasn't happy with the Packers' selection of the QB in the first round of the 2020 draft, that a failure to bring in supporting talent at the skill positions was another point of unhappiness and that a contract extension was another factor.

At this point, it's just, well, complicated.

In reality, saying Rodgers is a "complicated" person is a rather mundane comment, but as this Wisconsin standoff carries on, it seems every word and every day takes on a certain amount of significance.

