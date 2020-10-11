Cowboys QB Dak Prescott carted off after suffering apparent lower leg injury vs. Giants

Dallas Cowboys quarterbackDak Prescott suffered a serious right ankle injury in the third quarter of Sunday's game against the New York Giants.

On what appeared to be a designed quarterback draw play on a first-and-10 from the New York 27, Prescott picked up nine yards but his lower right leg twisted awkwardly on a tackle by the Giants' Logan Ryan.

He was carted off the field as many of his teammates offered him encouragement, shedding tears as he exited. The Cowboys later announced that Prescott is en route to a local hospital.

Prescott had been off to a remarkable start to the season in passing for more yardage than any QB in NFL history over a four-game span (1,690).

Andy Dalton replaced Prescott with the Cowboys holding a 24-23 lead.