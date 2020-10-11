NFL community sends well wishes to Cowboys QB Dak Prescott following ankle injury

The NFL holds its collective breath for Dak Prescott.
The Cowboys quarterback's right leg twisted awkwardly as he was tackled by Giants defensive back Logan Ryan following a second-half scramble. With tears in his eyes, Prescott had his leg placed in an aircast and was carted off the field while teammates offered him encouragement. The Cowboys announced he was transported to a hospital and will undergo surgery Sunday night for a compound right ankle fracture.
Many players, past and present, soon took to Twitter to send their support to Prescott, who'd gotten off to a historic start to the 2020 season with 1,690 yards through four games.