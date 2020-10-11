NFL News | Latest NFL Football News | NFL.com

NFL community sends well wishes to Cowboys QB Dak Prescott following ankle injury

Published: Oct 11, 2020 at 07:35 PM
Around the NFL Staff

The NFL holds its collective breath for Dak Prescott﻿.

The Cowboys quarterback's right leg twisted awkwardly as he was tackled by Giants defensive back Logan Ryan following a second-half scramble. With tears in his eyes, Prescott had his leg placed in an aircast and was carted off the field while teammates offered him encouragement. The Cowboys announced he was transported to a hospital and will undergo surgery Sunday night for a compound right ankle fracture.

Many players, past and present, soon took to Twitter to send their support to Prescott, who'd gotten off to a historic start to the 2020 season with 1,690 yards through four games.

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott to undergo surgery Sunday for compound right ankle fracture

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott will undergo surgery Sunday night after suffering a compound right ankle fracture and dislocation in the third quarter of a 37-34 win over the New York Giants, the team announced.
Titans hold practice Sunday; follow extra precautions 

For the first time since Sept. 25, the Tennessee Titans held a "real practice" on Sunday, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Sunday afternoon. 
49ers bench Jimmy Garoppolo for C.J. Beathard vs. Dolphins

Jimmy Garoppolo﻿'s return to the field was short lived. The 49ers benched their starting quarterback after a disastrous first half Sunday against the Miami Dolphins in which he threw two interceptions as the team fell behind by 23 points.
NFL Week 5: What we learned from Sunday's games

The Ravens' defense was mighty in a lopsided win over the Bengals, Deshaun Watson and the Texans got their first win, the Steelers are 4-0 for the first time in a long time and the Raiders upset the Super Bowl champs. 
Saints WR Michael Thomas ruled out of 'MNF' vs. Chargers for disciplinary reasons

The Saints will again play without perhaps their best player in ﻿Michael Thomas﻿. The team ruled out its All-Pro wide receiver for disciplinary reasons ahead of Monday Night Football against the Chargers, Tom Pelissero reports. 
NFL announces multiple schedule changes, moves Broncos-Patriots to Week 6

The NFL is reshuffling its schedule following Sunday's announcement that the Denver Broncos-New England Patriots game, scheduled for Monday night, was being postponed after another Patriots player tested positive for COVID-19.
Washington QB Alex Smith takes first snaps since 2018, sacked six times in loss

Alex Smith added another defining chapter to his comeback story. Washington's 36-year-old QB took the field against the Rams on Sunday in the second quarter in relief of an injured Kyle Allen. Smith had not appeared in a game since suffering a gruesome leg injury in 2018.
Notable injuries, news from Sunday's Week 5 games

Cardinals linebacker Chandler Jones did not return against the Jets after suffering a biceps injury that his coach said is potentially season-ending. Here are the other injuries we're monitoring around the league on Sunday.
Denver Broncos-New England Patriots postponed after latest positive COVID-19 test

The NFL has postponed Monday's Week 5 game between the New England Patriots and Denver Broncos in the wake of the latest positive COVID-19 test, the league announced.
Titans close their facility after coach tests positive for COVID-19

Tennessee has temporarily shut down its team facility. The Titans announced in a statement Sunday that they have closed their facility temporarily after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19. 
Patriots' facility shut down again due to positive COVID-19 test

The NFL is shutting down the New England Patriots' training facility again due to a player testing positive for COVID-19, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.
