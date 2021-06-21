Which NFL rookie receivers will be most productive in 2021? My analytics-based top-seven rankings

On targets of 10-plus air yards last season, Carolina receivers logged just four touchdown catches against 10 interceptions (tied for third-most picks), according to Next Gen Stats. Now, Marshall isn't the only player who figures to improve this aspect of the offense in 2021, as the Panthers have a new quarterback (﻿Sam Darnold﻿) and a presumably healthy RB1 (﻿Christian McCaffrey﻿). As a Jet last season, Darnold had just five touchdowns of 10-plus air yards, per NGS, but he logged eleven in both 2018 and '19. As a big-bodied pass catcher at LSU, Marshall had seven touchdowns on deep targets over the past two seasons (tied for third-most in the SEC) and 20 catches in traffic over that same time period (PFF). Matt Rhule and Joe Brady -- the latter of whom knows Marshall well from their time together at LSU -- can create space and scheme up some deep opportunities for their second-round pick. Marshall will at least fill a volume void left by the departure of Curtis Samuel﻿. With D.J. Moore﻿, Robby Anderson and McCaffrey as established NFL playmakers, Carolina figures to stretch opposing defenses horizontally and vertically, providing Darnold with a highly favorable environment in which to operate. This spells upside for Marshall's fantasy value.