Jets, Jamison Crowder renegotiate deal to keep WR in 2021

﻿Jamison Crowder﻿ was expectedly absent from the Jets' organized team activies while working on his existing contract.

Ten days later, that contract has been addressed. Crowder and the Jets have agreed to terms on a renegotiated contract that solidifies plans to keep him with the team for the 2021 season, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

Crowder's $11.375 million cap number was the third-highest on the Jets' entire roster, and after spending the offseason making multiple additions at the position (free-agent signing ﻿Corey Davis﻿, second-round pick ﻿Elijah Moore﻿ ), that number didn't quite seem to fit Crowder's role, even if the Jets still had ample cap space. It seemed a decision was near for both New York and Crowder, and Monday's news informs us that decision will keep the wideout in town for another season.

What remains to be seen is how the two parties arrived at this renegotiation agreement. Logically, Crowder agreed to a deal that lowered his cap number and perhaps gave him some of the cash in an instant bonus, helping the Jets with their overall cap situation while also avoiding rocking his own boat by staying in town.