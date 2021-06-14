Around the NFL

Jets, Jamison Crowder renegotiate deal to keep WR in 2021

Published: Jun 14, 2021 at 01:12 PM
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

﻿Jamison Crowder﻿ was expectedly absent from the Jets' organized team activies while working on his existing contract.

Ten days later, that contract has been addressed. Crowder and the Jets have agreed to terms on a renegotiated contract that solidifies plans to keep him with the team for the 2021 season, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

Crowder's $11.375 million cap number was the third-highest on the Jets' entire roster, and after spending the offseason making multiple additions at the position (free-agent signing ﻿Corey Davis﻿, second-round pick ﻿Elijah Moore﻿ ), that number didn't quite seem to fit Crowder's role, even if the Jets still had ample cap space. It seemed a decision was near for both New York and Crowder, and Monday's news informs us that decision will keep the wideout in town for another season.

What remains to be seen is how the two parties arrived at this renegotiation agreement. Logically, Crowder agreed to a deal that lowered his cap number and perhaps gave him some of the cash in an instant bonus, helping the Jets with their overall cap situation while also avoiding rocking his own boat by staying in town.

With his 28th birthday arriving Thursday, Crowder is still perfectly in line to cash in again before he turns 30. It seems he's content with sticking with the new-look Jets and hoping his contract season becomes a lucrative one.

Related Content

news

Around The NFL Podcast: Minicamp begins, Stephon Gilmore absent

A room filled with some heroes - Dan Hanzus, Marc Sessler and Gregg Rosenthal bring you the latest news in the NFL as 18 teams start minicamp this week.
news

DE Danielle Hunter, Vikings agree to restructured deal

Two-time Pro Bowl DE Danielle Hunter and the Vikings have agreed to terms on a reworked deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
news

Trevor Lawrence's hamstring is 'doing great,' but it's 'a little frustrating' for No. 1 pick not being able to go full speed

No. 1 overall pick Trevor Lawrence updated reporters Monday that his hamstring is doing well, though it's bit frustrating not being able to go full throttle as Jaguars trainers hold him back as a precaution. 
news

DE Danielle Hunter expected to attend Vikings minicamp

NFL Network's James Jones reported Monday that Danielle Hunter will be in attendance when the Minnesota Vikings kick off mandatory minicamp on Tuesday, per sources informed of the situation. Players begin reporting Monday. 
news

Patriots CB Stephon Gilmore a holdout, not present for mandatory minicamp

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo reported that Gilmore is not present to open minicamp and will sit out the three-day session, per sources informed of the situation. 
news

Roundup: Eagles sign former 49ers quarterback Nick Mullens

The Eagles have signed former San Francisco 49ers quarterback ﻿Nick Mullens﻿, the team announced Monday morning. 
news

Cam Newton (hand) back at practices for Patriots mandatory minicamp

Coach Bill Belichick said quarterback Cam Newton (hand) is expected to be on the practice field when minicamp kicks off.
news

Chris Godwin on Buccaneers returning every Super Bowl starter: 'Familiarity guarantees nothing'

Tampa Bay WR Chris Godwin is thrilled that the Buccaneers have all their starters back, but realizes there is still much work to be done ahead of the 2021 season. 
news

Broncos DE Von Miller ignoring QB rumors in Denver: 'We've got Drew Lock'

Not only is Broncos DE Von Miller not concerning himself with rumors surrounding trading for a quarterback, but he also backed up the case for incumbent ﻿Drew Lock﻿ being the answer in Denver. 
news

Jarvis Landry: Odell Beckham Jr. 'looked amazing' in rehab from knee surgery

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry told reporters over the weekend that his teammate, Odell Beckham Jr., is in fantastic shape and ready to go.
news

This Week in NFL History (June 14 to June 20): LaDainian Tomlinson retires, signs one-day contract with Chargers 

Welcome to This Week in NFL History! Every week, the Research team will spotlight the anniversaries of notable events and birthdays from June 14 to June 20.
