2021 NFL season: Which non-QB rookie will have the biggest impact?

The last time Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase were on the field together (the national championship game to close out the 2019 season), the latter dominated with a record-setting 221 receiving yards and two touchdowns on nine receptions, while Burrow capped off his Heisman-winning campaign by setting records of his own. That synergy will carry over to the pro level and I believe it's likely that Chase will earn Offensive Rookie of the Year honors. Atlanta's Kyle Pitts will also be in the running for that award, but if Julio Jones does indeed end up being traded, Pitts will draw more attention from defenses, which could limit the rookie's impact and production. That said, get ready to see plenty of Burrow-to-Chase highlights, just like we did in 2019. Same Tigers, just different uniforms.