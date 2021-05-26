Bold predictions for 2021 NFL season: Aaron Rodgers lifts Broncos, Julio Jones fuels Titans

If you watched Rodgers' chat with the legendary Kenny Mayne on his final SportsCenter on Monday night, you have to believe Rodgers is done with the Packers. Why? Well, the Pack inexplicably put an expiration date on the future Hall of Famer's time in Green Bay. Instead of getting Rodgers some help in a 2020 draft class loaded with receiver talent, the Packers traded up to draft his replacement.

As Rodgers said while talking to Mayne, he threw a wrench into GM Brian Gutekunst's ill-conceived transition timeline by going out this past season and winning his third MVP award. No, the quarterback didn't mention Gutekunst by name, but it doesn't take a rocket scientist to read between the lines.

"It's just kind of about a philosophy and maybe forgetting that it is about the people that make the thing go," Rodgers said to Mayne. "It's about character, it's about culture, it's about doing things the right way."

Rodgers is speaking directly to Pack brass there: Gutekunst, team president Mark Murphy and the front-office folks. Those people aren't changing. It's over. It's been over. Go back and listen to Rodgers' press conference following the Championship Sunday loss to Tampa Bay. He basically said goodbye. It's significant he isn't at OTAs for the first time in his career. Do you think he's showing up to mandatory minicamp in a couple weeks? Training camp? Standing side by side with Gutekunst and Murphy?

Enter Denver.

Rodgers is the most talented quarterback ever, fresh off his best season ever, so he won't come cheap. Three first-rounders and OLB Bradley Chubb is the starting point of a potential trade. But man, just think of this quarterback with this roster. The Broncos would surround the 37-year-old with explosive playmakers in the passing game, including receivers Jerry Jeudy﻿, Courtland Sutton and KJ Hamler, as well as tight end Noah Fant. The ground game is rock solid, with enticing second-round pick Javonte Williams joining seasoned veteran Melvin Gordon﻿. And you know Vic Fangio will field a stout defense, especially now that he has stud corners in Patrick Surtain II and Kyle Fuller to fulfill his vision.