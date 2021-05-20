Biggest remaining offseason priority for each AFC team: Can Broncos land Aaron Rodgers? 

Top priority: Stay humble, stay deadly.





Will they live up to the hype? Or can we only count on the Browns to spin magic during an international pandemic? Reasons to believe:





1) Cool-as-a-cucumber head coach Kevin Stefanski.

2) Crafty general manager Andrew Berry.

3) An offensive line as rugged as any front five in pro football, coached by the masterful Bill Callahan.

4) A defense that adds heady safety John Johnson III, ball-hawking cover man Troy Hill, Jadeveon Clowney, Anthony Walker and potential upside in edge Takk McKinley. Throw in rookie corner Greg Newsome II and freakishly versatile second-rounder Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah -- and you've got a beast on paper.





There's no logical reason for a meltdown. The Browns fan in me, though, is begging the roster to eschew hyper-brags, guarantees, verbal slapdowns of AFC North foes, boastful reveries or anything resembling fat-cat behavior. Put it all on ice until the whistle blows.