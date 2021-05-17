All-Paid Team of Tomorrow: Projecting next big NFL contracts

PROJECTED APY: $45M-plus





The Super Bowl XLVIII Champion has won 98 games since entering the NFL in 2012, more than any player has managed in their first nine seasons in league history -- the three names right below Wilson are Peyton Manning (92), Tom Brady (87) and Ben Roethlisberger (87). Wilson has won at least 10 games in every year but one (he went 9-7 in 2017). Manning is the only player with more passing touchdowns (275) through Year 9 than Wilson (267). The player right below Wilson on that list? Dan Marino (266). Over the last five seasons, Wilson leads the NFL in total passing touchdowns (161), deep passing touchdowns (56 of 20-plus air yards) and fourth-quarter passing touchdowns (56).





Wilson had an up-and-down 2020. He was on pace for an NFL-record 56 passing touchdowns through the first eight games, but then threw just 12 over the second half of the season, ultimately finishing with a career-high 40 touchdowns through the air. Wilson has only missed the playoffs once in his career, despite being sacked 40-plus times in eight straight seasons, which is the longest streak in the Super Bowl era.





In last year's file, Patrick Mahomes sat in this position, with Dak Prescott and Deshaun Watson in the "on the radar" section. A year later, this trio sits atop the quarterback pay scale, with Mahomes pulling down $45 million per year -- a figure that once seemed like an absurdity. Wilson is 32 years old and has three years left on his current contract. Whether the deal is in Seattle or not, Wilson should easily be able to leverage himself into another record-setting contract in the near future.