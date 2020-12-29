Josh Allen breaks Jim Kelly's Bills single-season record for TD passes

Allen tied the record with an 18-yard scoring strike to ﻿Stefon Diggs﻿ earlier in the third quarter.

It was an all-around stellar night for Allen in terms of single-season accomplishments, as he joined another Hall of Famer ﻿Steve Young﻿ as the only players in NFL history with 4,000 yards passing, 30 passing touchdowns and five rushing touchdowns in a season, per NFL Research.

Allen's night ended with much of the fourth quarter still to be played. He was stellar. Allen completed 27-of-36 passes for 320 yards, four touchdowns and no interceptions.

Through 15 games, Allen's 377 completions and 34 touchdowns are each franchise records and with his eighth 300-yard game of the season on Monday, he established another Bills record.