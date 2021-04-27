Fifth-year option tracker for 2018 first-round picks

The deadline for NFL teams to option the fifth year on rookie contracts for their 2018 first-round picks is Monday, May 3, and some clubs are getting out ahead of the pack.

Cleveland took care of both Baker Mayfield and Denzel Ward on April 23. The Buccaneers officially exercised Vita Vea﻿'s option three days before the draft. Las Vegas didn't even bother with an option for Kolton Miller﻿, choosing instead to sign him to an extension.