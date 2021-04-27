Fifth-year option tracker for 2018 first-round picks

The deadline for NFL teams to option the fifth year on rookie contracts for their 2018 first-round picks is Monday, May 3, and some clubs are getting out ahead of the pack.
Cleveland took care of both Baker Mayfield and Denzel Ward on April 23. The Buccaneers officially exercised Vita Vea's option three days before the draft. Las Vegas didn't even bother with an option for Kolton Miller, choosing instead to sign him to an extension.
Below are the 32 first-round picks from the 2018 draft and their fifth-year option statuses ahead of the deadline:
- Baker Mayfield, QB, Cleveland Browns: Picked up. Cleveland exercised Mayfield's fifth-year option on April 23.
- Saquon Barkley, RB, New York Giants
- Sam Darnold, QB, New York Jets: Traded to Panthers.
- Denzel Ward, CB, Cleveland Browns: Picked up. Cleveland exercised Ward's fifth-year option on April 23.
- Bradley Chubb, DE, Denver Broncos
- Quenton Nelson, G, Indianapolis Colts
- Josh Allen, QB, Buffalo Bills
- Roquan Smith, LB, Chicago Bears: Picked up. Chicago exercised Smith's fifth-year option, according to Ian Rapoport.
- Mike McGlinchey, T, San Francisco 49ers: Picking up. 49ers GM John Lynch said April 27 that San Francisco will exercise McGlinchey's option.
- Josh Rosen, QB, Arizona Cardinals: Traded and waived. Rosen was traded to the Miami Dolphins during the 2019 draft and then waived ahead of the 2020 season. He's currently on the San Francisco 49ers roster.
- Minkah Fitzpatrick, S, Miami Dolphins: Traded to Steelers and picked up. Pittsburgh exercised Fitzpatrick's fifth-year option, according to Rapoport.
- Vita Vea, DT, Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Picked up. Tampa Bay exercised Vea's fifth-year option on April 26.
- Daron Payne, DT, Washington Football Team: Picked up. Washington exercised Payne's fifth-year option on April 27.
- Marcus Davenport, DE, New Orleans Saints
- Kolton Miller, T, Las Vegas Raiders: Signed extension. The Raiders signed Miller to a three-year extension worth over $54 million in new money on March 31.
- Tremaine Edmunds, LB, Buffalo Bills
- Derwin James, S, Los Angeles Chargers
- Jaire Alexander, CB, Green Bay Packers
- Leighton Vander Esch, LB, Dallas Cowboys
- Frank Ragnow, OL, Detroit Lions
- Billy Price, C, Cincinnati Bengals
- Rashaan Evans, LB, Tennessee Titans
- Isaiah Wynn, T, New England Patriots
- D.J. Moore, WR, Carolina Panthers
- Hayden Hurst, TE, Baltimore Ravens: Traded to Falcons.
- Calvin Ridley, WR, Atlanta Falcons
- Rashaad Penny, RB, Seattle Seahawks
- Terrell Edmunds, S, Pittsburgh Steelers
- Taven Bryan, DT, Jacksonville Jaguars
- Mike Hughes, CB, Minnesota Vikings
- Sony Michel, RB, New England Patriots
- Lamar Jackson, QB, Baltimore Ravens