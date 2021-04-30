Ravens exercise fifth-year option of QB Lamar Jackson

"I think he's a very unique guy," Harbaugh said earlier this week on the Rich Eisen Show, when he made his aforementioned guarantee. "He's a guy that's different in a lot of ways than any quarterback probably that's ever played. No two players are exactly the same. But Lamar is somebody that, he breaks the mold a little bit. He does it in a way that a lot of people didn't anticipate, Rich. They didn't see this coming. They didn't think that a quarterback could play in this style. You know, they talked about him playing other positions and all of that. He's very determined and we're very determined to prove those people wrong, but also to pave a new path and show what's possible with a different type of a skill set. How that is exactly going to look when it's all said and done, that's what we're gonna find out."