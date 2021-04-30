Ravens pick Minnesota wide receiver Rashod Bateman at No. 27

The Baltimore Ravens selected Minnesota wide receiver Rashod Bateman with the No. 27 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.
Around The NFL will have more on the Ravens' pick shortly.
The Steelers selected Alabama running back Najee Harris with the No. 24 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.
The Tennessee Titans selected cornerback Caleb Farley with the No. 22 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.
The Giants selected Florida wide receiver Kadarius Toney with the No. 20 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.
The Patriots selected Alabama quarterback Mac Jones with the No. 15 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.
The L.A. Chargers selected offensive tackle Rashawn Slater with the No. 13 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.
The Dallas Cowboys have a new potential star for the middle of their defense. After trading down with the Eagles for the No. 10 pick, Dallas selected Penn State linebacker Micah Parsons.
The Bears acquired the No. 11 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft from the New York Giants in exchange for the No. 20 pick, a fifth-round pick (No. 164) and 2022 first-round and fourth-round selections.
After trading up with the rival Cowboys, the Eagles took Heisman Trophy winner DeVonta Smith, a wide receiver out of Alabama.
The Carolina Panthers selected cornerback Jaycee Horn with the No. 8 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.
The Miami Dolphins selected Alabama WR Jaylen Waddle with the No. 6 overall pick of the 2021 NFL draft Thursday, reuniting last year's top Dolphins pick, Tua Tagovailoa, with one of his college targets.