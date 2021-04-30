Around the NFL

Ravens pick Minnesota wide receiver Rashod Bateman at No. 27

Published: Apr 29, 2021 at 11:33 PM
Grant Gordon

NFL.com Digital Content Editor

The Baltimore Ravens selected Minnesota wide receiver Rashod Bateman with the No. 27 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Around The NFL will have more on the Ravens' pick shortly.

