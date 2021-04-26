Roundup: Buccaneers exercise fifth-year option on DT Vita Vea

The Buccaneers have made another transaction involving one of last season's starters.

Tampa Bay has exercised the fifth-year option on standout defensive tackle Vita Vea﻿, the team announced.

A first-round pick in 2018, Vea, 26, was limited to five games in 2020 due to fractures in his right leg and ankle. After missing the Bucs' Wild Card and Divisional Round playoff matchups, Vea returned in the NFC Championship game against the Packers and played 33 snaps.

Against the Chiefs in Super Bowl LV, Vea played 31 snaps and recorded one tackle in the Bucs' 31-9 victory.

After Tampa decided to hand Shaquil Barrett and Lavonte David multi-year deals in free agency, it's not far-fetched to assume the team will look to do the same with the young defensive stalwart down the line.

For now, the Bucs have given themselves some flexibility and more time to decide what a potential deal for Vea would look like before he becomes an unrestricted free agent in 2023.

