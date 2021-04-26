Former Steelers OL Marcus Gilbert announces retirement from NFL

A second-round pick by Pittsburgh in 2011, Gilbert started 13 of 14 games his rookie season after Willie Colon landed on injured reserve. Over the course of his eight seasons with the Steelers, Gilbert grew into a stalwart at right tackle. He played 5,924 snaps in Pittsburgh, per Pro Football Focus.

In 2019, the Steelers traded Gilbert to Arizona. The RT ended up never playing a down for the Cardinals.