Around the NFL

Former Steelers OL Marcus Gilbert announces retirement from NFL

Published: Apr 26, 2021 at 02:38 PM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Former Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle ﻿Marcus Gilbert﻿ is officially calling in an end to his NFL career.

The 33-year-old offensive lineman announced Monday he is retiring.

A second-round pick by Pittsburgh in 2011, Gilbert started 13 of 14 games his rookie season after Willie Colon landed on injured reserve. Over the course of his eight seasons with the Steelers, Gilbert grew into a stalwart at right tackle. He played 5,924 snaps in Pittsburgh, per Pro Football Focus.

In 2019, the Steelers traded Gilbert to Arizona. The RT ended up never playing a down for the Cardinals.

Gilbert tore his ACL before the 2019 season started, ending his campaign before it got started. In 2020, Gilbert opted out of the season due to the COVID-19 pandemic as a high-risk player with high-risk family members.

