Around the NFL

Davante Adams says future with Packers would 'potentially' be affected if Aaron Rodgers leaves

Published: May 10, 2021 at 07:02 PM
Grant Gordon

NFL.com Digital Content Editor

As speculation, concern and unpredictability carry on in relation to ﻿Aaron Rodgers﻿' uncertain future with the Green Bay Packers, developments are scarce and opinions from past and present Packers have been prevalent.

Rodgers' No. 1 wide receiver and arguably the No. 2 face of the franchise, ﻿Davante Adams﻿, is the latest to chime in and admitted that if Rodgers were to move on from Green Bay it could have a large impact on Adams' own future in Titletown.

"Potentially. Potentially," answered Adams Monday on The Herd with Colin Cowherd when asked if Rodgers leaving would affect his future in Green Bay. "That's my guy, that's the only guy that I've had. Other than that 2017 season, when he got hurt, it's the only guy that I've played with. We built up a special connection over the years that's put us both in really good positions in our career. Not that he needed me to come along for it, cause he was already in that spot. But we established a lot together. It would change a lot, man. Doesn't mean potentially I'd be gone, but I'd definitely have to do some extra thinking if my guy wasn't here."

A 2014 NFL Draft second-round pick of the Packers who's grown into one of the league's top players, Adams has rattled off four Pro Bowl trips, two 100-plus-catch seasons and two 1,000-yard campaigns. Adams led the NFL with 18 touchdown grabs last season, which coincided with Rodgers winning the AP NFL Most Valuable Player. And, as aforementioned by Adams, Rodgers has been his QB1 through the duration of his Green Bay stay with the exception of nine ﻿Brett Hundley﻿ starts in 2017 when Rodgers was injured.

Rodgers, who's quarterbacked the Packers to back-to-back NFC Championship Games, is unhappy with Green Bay brass regarding his current contract, with matters such as his displeasure with the club drafting QB ﻿Jordan Love﻿ in 2020 being noted as other possible points of discontent. The Packers front office maintains it will have its all-time great QB at the helm and said all-time-great QB has remained mum publicly.

That's left others to opine, but in Adams' case this is a fresh development, though not an unpredictable one. Adams' emergence as one of the best receivers in the game would be hugely impacted if Rodgers were to move on to another team or otherwise not return return to the Packers. In other words, cause for Green Bay concern isn't exclusive to Aaron Rodgers' future anymore.

Related Content

news

Texans GM Nick Caserio on QB situation: 'We're all at the same point'

Houston general manager Nick Caserio stresses Texans QB room is at the "same point" as other teams right now and that's getting ready for Phase One and he's just as eager to see rookie QB Davis Mills as any other player. 
news

Broncos WR K.J. Hamler switches to No. 1; rookie CB Patrick Surtain Jr. to wear No. 2

Denver announced on Monday a host of jersey number assignments for the 2021 season, including a number change for WR K.J. Hamler.
news

Packers to try out QBs Chad Kelly, Kurt Benkert at rookie minicamp

The Green Bay Packers are hosting two quarterbacks during this weekend's rookie minicamp. Tom Pelissero reports that the Packers are bringing QBs ﻿Chad Kelly﻿ and ﻿Kurt Benkert﻿ to rookie camp this week on a tryout basis.
news

Jaguars expected to sign former QB-turned-TE Tim Tebow to one-year deal

﻿Tim Tebow﻿ is on his way back to the NFL. The Jaguars are expected to sign the former QB to a one-year deal this week or next to play tight end, Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero report.
news

Buccaneers re-sign Blaine Gabbert, adding fourth QB to roster

The Buccaneers officially added ﻿Blaine Gabbert﻿ back to their quarterback room, the team announced Monday. He's spent the past two seasons in Tampa Bay.
news

Colts to sign Pro Bowl LT Eric Fisher to one-year, $9.4M deal

The Colts are signing Pro Bowl left tackle ﻿Eric Fisher﻿ to a one-year contract, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport and NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Monday.
news

Panthers rookie CB Jaycee Horn to wear No. 8 in honor of Kobe Bryant

Panthers first-rounder Jaycee Horn announced recently that he will wear No. 8 in honor of the late, great Kobe Bryant.
news

Washington OC Scott Turner: Curtis Samuel 'just scratching the surface on what he's capable of'

After Washington added Curtiis Samuel earlier this season, offensive coordinator Scott Turner spoke recently on the ability of the former Panthers wideout, whom he coached for two seasons in Carolina.
news

Roundup: Multiple teams expressing interest in ex-Seahawks LB Shaquem Griffin

As the post-draft wave of free agency commences, several veteran players will finally land homes. Tom Pelissero reported that multiple teams have expressed interest in signing former Seahawks LB ﻿Shaquem Griffin, and that he should have a home soon.
news

Dolphins HC Brian Flores: Tua Tagovailoa 'doing everything necessary to make some improvements'

There is one big "if" hovering over Miami: ﻿Tua Tagovailoa﻿. After an up-and-down 2020, the expectations are building for the young signal-caller. If he doesn't play well, the entire operation could implode. Dolphins HC Brian Flores said he doesn't put all the weight on Tua's shoulders, however.
news

Seahawks' DK Metcalf posts 10.37-second time in 100M dash at 2021 USATF Golden Games

Seattle Seahawks wideout DK Metcalf competed in Sunday's USA Track and Field Golden Games and Distance Open, finishing with a 10.37-second run in the 100-meter dash and placing fifteenth overall.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW