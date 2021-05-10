Davante Adams says future with Packers would 'potentially' be affected if Aaron Rodgers leaves

As speculation, concern and unpredictability carry on in relation to ﻿Aaron Rodgers﻿' uncertain future with the Green Bay Packers, developments are scarce and opinions from past and present Packers have been prevalent.

Rodgers' No. 1 wide receiver and arguably the No. 2 face of the franchise, ﻿Davante Adams﻿, is the latest to chime in and admitted that if Rodgers were to move on from Green Bay it could have a large impact on Adams' own future in Titletown.

"Potentially. Potentially," answered Adams Monday on The Herd with Colin Cowherd when asked if Rodgers leaving would affect his future in Green Bay. "That's my guy, that's the only guy that I've had. Other than that 2017 season, when he got hurt, it's the only guy that I've played with. We built up a special connection over the years that's put us both in really good positions in our career. Not that he needed me to come along for it, cause he was already in that spot. But we established a lot together. It would change a lot, man. Doesn't mean potentially I'd be gone, but I'd definitely have to do some extra thinking if my guy wasn't here."

A 2014 NFL Draft second-round pick of the Packers who's grown into one of the league's top players, Adams has rattled off four Pro Bowl trips, two 100-plus-catch seasons and two 1,000-yard campaigns. Adams led the NFL with 18 touchdown grabs last season, which coincided with Rodgers winning the AP NFL Most Valuable Player. And, as aforementioned by Adams, Rodgers has been his QB1 through the duration of his Green Bay stay with the exception of nine ﻿Brett Hundley﻿ starts in 2017 when Rodgers was injured.

Rodgers, who's quarterbacked the Packers to back-to-back NFC Championship Games, is unhappy with Green Bay brass regarding his current contract, with matters such as his displeasure with the club drafting QB ﻿Jordan Love﻿ in 2020 being noted as other possible points of discontent. The Packers front office maintains it will have its all-time great QB at the helm and said all-time-great QB has remained mum publicly.