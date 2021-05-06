John Kuhn: Aaron Rodgers 'conflicted' about Packers future 

Another one of ﻿Aaron Rodgers﻿' former teammates offered his perspective on the drama unfolding in Green Bay.

Former Packers fullback John Kuhn, who spent nine years with Rodgers, told CBS Sports Radio that he doesn't believe the situation is unsalvageable.

"I have talked to Aaron Rodgers," Kuhn said, via Pro Football Talk. "I won't say exactly what we talked about. I will say he's conflicted because this man loves to play the game of football. This man loves to be a Green Bay Packer and this man truly sees careers. He's watched friends leave. He watched Brett Favre's career towards the end. He's watched all these things play out in front of his eyes. He's taken notes throughout his entire career. He's seen some situations that didn't feel were done or finished the way that they could or should have. And he's just trying to take his own destiny within his own hands. To that effect, I actually admire him because not many players in the NFL have that opportunity. I sure as heck didn't. I played until everybody told me you can't play anymore and it's a humbling feeling and Aaron Rodgers has an opportunity to try and take a little bit of that power back."

Rodgers is one of a handful of players (quarterbacks, really) who potentially could win a power struggle with a general manager -- especially in an organization that doesn't have a singular owner. How hard the QB is willing to push the issue remains to be seen. It'd cost Rodgers $23 million if he simply retired.

While ﻿Brett Favre﻿ believes Rodgers is willing to take the nuclear option, Kuhn painted a different picture of the situation. One in which Rodgers is just using his leverage to force the Packers to commit long-term.

"Ultimately, at the end of the day, I truly believe Aaron wants to come back to Green Bay, but he doesn't want to do it on a lame-duck contract which, even though there's three years on his contract if you really look at the terms of it, it pretty much sets up for a clean break at the end of the 2021 season for the Packers himself considering that Jordan Love is on a rookie salary," Kuhn said. "So I think that he wants more insurance that he's going to be a long-term starting quarterback option for the Green Bay Packers and that I believe is something that would intrigue him to make amends with the team and come back to this season."

Kuhn, who played in Green Bay from 2007 to 2015, including making three Pro Bowls, said the relationship between Rodgers and GM Brian Gutekunst isn't irreparable. The QB hasn't ruled out a return, according to Kuhn, despite reports that he wants out.

"Absolutely not. Absolutely not," Kuhn said. "I still believe there's an opportunity for a resolution here. It's going to take two men that are dug in right now trying to meet in the middle somewhere where they're both happy."