2021 NFL All-Paid Team: Patrick Mahomes, DeAndre Hopkins, Joey Bosa top the marquee

AVERAGE PER YEAR: $45 million

Full contract: 10 years, $450 million extension (Signed: 2020)

Guaranteed at signing: $63.1 million (14 percent of contract)

2021 cash: $22.8 million

2021 cap hit: $7.4 million (4.1 percent of 2021 salary cap)

*2020 All-Paid Team of Tomorrow member





Death, taxes and Patrick Mahomes becoming the highest-paid player in NFL history. These are things that I can say will happen with absolute certainty.





That is the beginning of Mahomes’ entry on the 2020 All-Paid Team of Tomorrow, and 2020 did indeed become the Summer of Mahomes. He signed the largest contract in NFL history, bought a part of the Kansas City Royals and got engaged to his longtime girlfriend.





Now, in terms of the contract, Mahomes did more than simply reset the market; he created an entirely new one. In many top-of-the-market deals, players surpass the previous high by a million here or there -- even a $10,000 increase was enough to put one player on this list and push another player off.





Mahomes’ $450 million contract tripled the previous NFL record for total value (Matt Ryan’s $150 million deal from 2018) and increased the high-water mark for average per year by almost 30 percent (from Russell Wilson’s $35 million APY). It might be a while before we see a contract like Mahomes’ again, though the specifics of the deal -- in terms of guaranteed money, specifically -- left some to be desired.





Mahomes is the only player to average 300-plus passing yards per game in his career and is the highest-rated passer in NFL history (108.7). Entering his fourth season as a starter in 2021, Mahomes will look to make his third straight Super Bowl appearance.