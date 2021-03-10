NFL sets 2021 salary cap at $182.5 million

The reduction in cap is likely to lead to many veteran players released ahead of the new league year, which begins on March 17, as clubs must get below that salary cap. The week ahead is expected to be brutal for the middle class of the NFL.

The 2021 cap number snaps a streak of seven consecutive years in which the salary cap rose by $10 million or more.

The reduced 2021 salary cap is expected to be a brief dip. With potential increased fan attendance in 2021 and new broadcast television and streaming deals in the works, the salary cap is expected to return to its upward trajectory in the coming seasons.