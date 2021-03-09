2021 NFL franchise tag tracker: Chris Godwin, Marcus Maye, Brandon Scherff among players tagged

The deadline for NFL teams to place the franchise or transition tags on prospective free agents is approaching, and clubs around the league have some decisions to make.

March 9 is the final day that teams can start place the franchise or transition tag tenders on players. Teams can still work out a long-term deal with the tagged players through mid-July. If an extension isn't worked out by then, the player will play the 2021 season under the one-year tender.

Clubs have three different options when deciding to tag a player: 1) Non-exclusive franchise tag; 2) Exclusive franchise tag; 3) Transition tag.

Non-exclusive franchise tag: This is the most commonly used tag. Colloquially, when most refer to the "franchise tag," they are generally talking about the non-exclusive version. This is a one-year tender of the average of the top five salaries at the player's position over the last five years, or 120 percent of his previous salary, whichever is greater. The player can negotiate with other teams. The player's current team has the right to match any offer or receive two first-round draft picks as compensation if he signs with another organization.

Exclusive franchise tag: A one-year tender offer of the average of the top five salaries at the player's position for the current year, or 120 percent of his previous salary, whichever is greater. The player cannot negotiate with another team. The rise in pay scale (current average salary versus averaging of the previous five years) means only a select few get this tag. Usually, players for whom teams would gladly give up two first-round picks receive this version of the tag -- generally, quarterbacks like Dak Prescott last season get the exclusive.

Transition tag: The transition designation is a one-year tender offer for the average of the top 10 salaries at the position -- as opposed to top five for the franchise tag. It guarantees the original club the right of first refusal to match any offer the player might receive from another club. The tagging team is awarded no compensation if it chooses not to match a deal. The transition tag is generally a placeholder giving the club the ability to match any contract the player negotiations with another team.