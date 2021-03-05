Around the NFL

Panthers expected to franchise tag OT Taylor Moton

Published: Mar 05, 2021 at 02:18 PM
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

We have our first franchise tag news of 2021.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday the Carolina Panthers are expected to franchise tag offensive tackle Taylor Moton﻿, according to a source informed of the situation.

Rapoport added that sides have not given up on getting a long-term deal done in the coming days, and the team is keeping options open because that's the goal, but the tag is likely to come down if a long-term deal isn't struck in the next four days.

The franchise tag window closes Tuesday, March 9.

The exact franchise tender figures are not set until the salary cap is announced, but projections suggest the tag for offensive linemen in 2021 will sit around $13.6 million.

Moton, the No. 10 player on NFL.com's top 101 free agent list, was the Panthers' best offensive lineman in 2020, and it wasn't particularly close. Hanging on to the 26-year-old who started every game the past three seasons was a priority. A stellar pass and run blocker, Moton allowed just three sacks on 1,057 snaps in 2020, per Pro Football Focus. Carolina was never going to let Moton hit the open market. The tag will ensure he's a Panther for at least one more season.

Once the tag is officially applied, sides will have until mid-July to hammer out a long-term deal, or Moton will play under the one-year tender.

Related Content

news

Broncos placing franchise tag on Pro Bowl safety Justin Simmons

Denver isn't letting ﻿Justin Simmons﻿ go anywhere. The Broncos are placing the franchise tag on their starting safety Friday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
news

Bills sign safety Micah Hyde to two-year extension

The Buffalo Bills have signed safety Micah Hyde to a two-year extension, the team announced Friday. The deal is worth $19.25 million, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, as Hyde is now under contract through 2023 with his cap number essentially staying the same for 2021.
news

Roundup: Cardinals releasing kicker Zane Gonzalez 

The Cardinals are releasing kicker Zane Gonzalez, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported, in what is essentially a procedural move. In a move to make salary cap room in Detroit, the Lions and LB Jamie Collins have agreed to restructure his contract.
news

Tom Brady NFL rookie card sells for record $1.32M

An autographed Tom Brady rookie card sold for $1.32 million, according to PWCC Marketplace, making it a record-breaking sale that reset the all-time high mark for a single football card.
news

Jason Kelce, Eagles agree to new 2021 deal worth up to $12M

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday that the Eagles and center ﻿Jason Kelce﻿ have agreed on a new deal for 2021, which pays Kelce $9 million fully guaranteed at signing and potentially up to $12M, per a source informed of the situation.
news

Maia Chaka becomes first Black woman named to NFL's officiating staff

Maia Chaka is the latest trailblazing woman in the NFL. Chaka became the first Black woman in league history to be named to the NFL's officiating staff.
news

Washington Football Team officially releases QB Alex Smith

﻿Alex Smith﻿'s career in Washington is officially over. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday that the Washington Football Team has informed the quarterback that he's been released.
news

Kliff Kingsbury confident Chase Edmonds can be Cardinals' 'bell cow' running back

With Kenyan Drake heading into free agency in a dozen days, the Arizona Cardinals could turn the workhorse duties over to Chase Edmonds and buffer the third-year back with younger options. 
news

Eagles restructure CB Darius Slay's contract, create $9.14M in cap room

The Eagles sit well over the projected salary cap ahead the NFL's new league year on March 17. In an effort to get under the cap, Philly restructured CB ﻿Darius Slay﻿'s contract to create $9.14 million in cap room on Friday. 
news

Chargers GM Tom Telesco on fifth-year WR Mike Williams: 'All options open' 

Mike Williams is an interesting test case for players set to play on the fifth-year option this season. Chargers GM Tom Telesco is keeping his options open with the WR: Keep him, trade him, extend him or cut him.
news

Kliff Kingsbury on Kyler Murray's development: 'I want to make sure we continue his progression'

Kliff Kingsbury knows the key to the Cardinals leapfrogging their division rivals in 2021 will be quarterback ﻿Kyler Murray﻿'s sustained improvement. 
