Chicago Bears to use franchise tag on star WR Allen Robinson

Published: Mar 09, 2021 at 01:48 PM
The top potential free-agent WR won't hit the open market.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday that the Chicago Bears are administering the franchise tag on ﻿Allen Robinson﻿, per a source informed of the situation.

The move was expected as the Bears sorely needed to keep their top offensive playmaker in Chicago.

The salary cap is not officially set, so figures aren't finalized, but the franchise tender for wide receivers is expected to be around $15.8 million in 2021. 

Robinson is one of the most underappreciated star receivers in the NFL. The wideout carried the Chicago offense, yet the Bears brass has yet to lock the 27-year-old down on a long-term deal. Sides will have until mid-July to hammer out a deal or Robinson will play on the one-year tender. 

Robinson ranked tied for first in the NFL with 12 games of 70-plus yards receiving in 2020 (tied with ﻿Stefon Diggs﻿). He totaled 102 catches for 1,250 yards and six TDs.

In the past two seasons, with shoddy QB play, Robinson ranked third in total receptions (200), third in receiving yards (2,397), and second in receiving first downs created (131).

With vice-grip hands, Robinson is a master at the tight-window reception, catching 47 of 121 tight-window targets (less than one yard of separation) since 2018, most in the NFL. He generated 692 yards and six TDs on such plays. 

Dominating on tight-window throws underscores how much the stud wideout helped out his quarterbacks. Even when covered, Robinson made plays. 

As rough as Chicago's offense has been overall the past two years, imagine how hideous it would have been to watch without Robinson in the lineup. Yuk.  

Robinson has been vocal about getting a long-term deal done in Chicago. Those feelings have yet to be reciprocated by management. As such, Robinson is a candidate to sit out all offseason -- even if most sessions are only virtual -- if a long-term solution isn't finalized by the deadline.

