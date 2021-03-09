Jets placing franchise tag on safety Marcus Maye

Joe Douglas made it clear last week his Jets wanted to keep Marcus Maye for years to come.

They'll have him at least for 2021. New York has placed the franchise tag on the safety, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source informed of the situation.

Maye has been consistently effective in his time in New York and come on strong in his last two seasons, recording three interceptions, 18 passes defensed, two forced fumbles, and 153 tackles (five for loss) between 2019 and 2020, starting in all 32 of the games in which he's appeared.

Though he'd likely have preferred a long-term deal -- something that's still possible -- the tag will pay Maye handsomely, giving him an average of the top five salaries at the position and a nice little birthday gift when he turns 28 on Tuesday.