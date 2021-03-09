Around the NFL

Washington applying franchise tag to OL Brandon Scherff for second year in a row

Published: Mar 08, 2021 at 08:48 PM
Grant Gordon

NFL.com Digital Content Editor

Once again, the Washington Football Team is applying the franchise tag to standout guard ﻿Brandon Scherff﻿, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Monday evening.

This is the second straight season Scherff has received the tag. The team later confirmed the news.

Scherff getting the tag treatment again was expected, but the goal ahead remains a long-term deal, Pelissero reported.

In 2020, Scherff earned $15.03 million playing on the tag and would command north of $18 million on the tag in 2021, per Over the Cap. That's, of course, if he doesn't work out a long-term pact with Washington.

The 29-year-old Scherff has been with Washington since the franchise used the No. 5 pick in the 2015 NFL Draft on the Iowa product and Washington isn't letting the four-time Pro Bowler go anywhere.

Related Content

news

NFL world reacts to Dak Prescott's new contract

Following news of Dak Prescott's blockbuster signing with the Cowboys, many from across the NFL world chimed in on social media to congratulate Dallas' QB1. 
news

Titans trade first-round pick Isaiah Wilson to Dolphins 

Offensive lineman Isaiah Wilson, the 2020 first-round pick of the Tennessee Titans, has been traded to the Miami Dolphins, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday. 
news

Jets placing franchise tag on safety Marcus Maye

New York has placed the franchise tag on safety Marcus Maye, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source informed of the situation.
news

Dak Prescott, Cowboys agree to 4-year, $160M contract

Star quarterback ﻿Dak Prescott﻿ and Dallas have agreed to terms on a new deal, the team announced Monday.
news

DL Gerald McCoy 'would love to go back to Tampa' 

With his career winding to an end, defensive tackle Gerald McCoy would love to end up where it all began back with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. 
news

Around The NFL Podcast: 2021 Stocks we're buying and selling

The heroes welcome Matt "Money" Smith and bring you all the latest regarding the franchise tag and trade block.
news

Ryan Fitzpatrick intends to play in 2021 despite retirement rumblings

Halt the reminiscing, and stop planning the virtual retirement ceremonies. Ryan Fitzpatrick isn't yet hanging it up. Despite rumblings of considering calling it quits, the veteran quarterback plans on playing in 2021, Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Jalen Hurts: Wentz trade 'shows the trust in what (the Eagles) think I can be as a player'

The Eagles trade of ﻿Carson Wentz﻿ opened the door for ﻿Jalen Hurts﻿ to step into the full-time QB1 role. The 22-year-old said he viewed the trade as a chance to show the organization he can be a difference-maker.
news

Bengals ready to attack 2021 offseason, 'do everything we can to build around' Joe Burrow

The gruesome ending to Joe Burrow's rookie campaign hasn't dissuaded Bengals brass from continuing their push forward. As did the rest of the league, Cincinnati saw enough to know it has its centerpiece, and it's time to surround him with quality accessories.
news

Roundup: Seahawks release DE Carlos Dunlap

﻿Carlos Dunlap﻿'s brief stay in Seattle is over. The Seahawks have informed the pass rusher they are releasing him, a move that will save Seattle a significant chunk of cap space amounting to $14 million.
news

Rams' Michael Brockers hopes Seahawks trade Russell Wilson: 'You cross your fingers a little bit'

As Russell Wilson trade rumors spiral into a twister, fans of many teams outside Seattle clamor for the star QB to join their clubs. Rams DL ﻿Michael Brockers﻿ said he too hopes the Seahawks trade Wilson out of the NFC West. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW