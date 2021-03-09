Washington applying franchise tag to OL Brandon Scherff for second year in a row

Once again, the Washington Football Team is applying the franchise tag to standout guard ﻿Brandon Scherff﻿, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Monday evening.

This is the second straight season Scherff has received the tag. The team later confirmed the news.

Scherff getting the tag treatment again was expected, but the goal ahead remains a long-term deal, Pelissero reported.

In 2020, Scherff earned $15.03 million playing on the tag and would command north of $18 million on the tag in 2021, per Over the Cap. That's, of course, if he doesn't work out a long-term pact with Washington.