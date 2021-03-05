Around the NFL

Broncos placing franchise tag on Pro Bowl safety Justin Simmons

Published: Mar 05, 2021 at 03:30 PM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The Denver Broncos are once again using the franchise tag on ﻿Justin Simmons﻿.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported that the Broncos are franchise tagging Simmons on Friday, per a source informed of the situation. 

The news comes a day after new general manager George Paton said the star safety is one the club wants to keep in Denver long-term.

"Justin's one of our core guys, and our goal since I got here [has been] to sign him to a long-term deal," Paton said Thursday, via the team's official website. "We've had good discussions with his agent. I don't know if we'll get a deal done or not, but that's our goal. He's the type of guy we want to extend."

Simmons is a star who flourishes in Broncos coach Vic Fangio's system. His range and length make him a menace all over the field -- he can get to balls where other safeties come up short.

Playing on the franchise tag in 2020, Simmons earned his first Pro Bowl bid and was a second-team All-Pro. He generated a career-high five INTs and earned 96 tackles last season. Simmons was No. 5 on NFL.com's Gregg Rosenthal's list of the top 101 free agents available.

Last year, John Elway tried to get a long-term deal with the safety done but came up short. Now it's Paton's turn to make an extension happen before the mid-July deadline to work out a multi-year contract. If sides can't strike a long-term solution this time around, Simmons will play for roughly $13.7 million on the one-year tender. 

The Broncos have long talked about locking Simmons in for the long haul. This summer, they'll have another shot to do so after utilizing the franchise tag to ensure one of the top safeties in the NFL isn't going anywhere for at least one more season.

Related Content

news

Bills sign safety Micah Hyde to two-year extension

The Buffalo Bills have signed safety Micah Hyde to a two-year extension, the team announced Friday. The deal is worth $19.25 million, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, as Hyde is now under contract through 2023 with his cap number essentially staying the same for 2021.
news

Panthers expected to franchise tag OT Taylor Moton

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported the Carolina Panthers are expected to franchise tag offensive tackle ﻿Taylor Moton﻿, according to a source informed of the situation.
news

Roundup: Cardinals releasing kicker Zane Gonzalez 

The Cardinals are releasing kicker Zane Gonzalez, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported, in what is essentially a procedural move. In a move to make salary cap room in Detroit, the Lions and LB Jamie Collins have agreed to restructure his contract.
news

Tom Brady NFL rookie card sells for record $1.32M

An autographed Tom Brady rookie card sold for $1.32 million, according to PWCC Marketplace, making it a record-breaking sale that reset the all-time high mark for a single football card.
news

Jason Kelce, Eagles agree to new 2021 deal worth up to $12M

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday that the Eagles and center ﻿Jason Kelce﻿ have agreed on a new deal for 2021, which pays Kelce $9 million fully guaranteed at signing and potentially up to $12M, per a source informed of the situation.
news

Maia Chaka becomes first Black woman named to NFL's officiating staff

Maia Chaka is the latest trailblazing woman in the NFL. Chaka became the first Black woman in league history to be named to the NFL's officiating staff.
news

Washington Football Team officially releases QB Alex Smith

﻿Alex Smith﻿'s career in Washington is officially over. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday that the Washington Football Team has informed the quarterback that he's been released.
news

Kliff Kingsbury confident Chase Edmonds can be Cardinals' 'bell cow' running back

With Kenyan Drake heading into free agency in a dozen days, the Arizona Cardinals could turn the workhorse duties over to Chase Edmonds and buffer the third-year back with younger options. 
news

Eagles restructure CB Darius Slay's contract, create $9.14M in cap room

The Eagles sit well over the projected salary cap ahead the NFL's new league year on March 17. In an effort to get under the cap, Philly restructured CB ﻿Darius Slay﻿'s contract to create $9.14 million in cap room on Friday. 
news

Chargers GM Tom Telesco on fifth-year WR Mike Williams: 'All options open' 

Mike Williams is an interesting test case for players set to play on the fifth-year option this season. Chargers GM Tom Telesco is keeping his options open with the WR: Keep him, trade him, extend him or cut him.
news

Kliff Kingsbury on Kyler Murray's development: 'I want to make sure we continue his progression'

Kliff Kingsbury knows the key to the Cardinals leapfrogging their division rivals in 2021 will be quarterback ﻿Kyler Murray﻿'s sustained improvement. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW