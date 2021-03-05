Broncos placing franchise tag on Pro Bowl safety Justin Simmons

The Denver Broncos are once again using the franchise tag on ﻿Justin Simmons﻿.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported that the Broncos are franchise tagging Simmons on Friday, per a source informed of the situation.

The news comes a day after new general manager George Paton said the star safety is one the club wants to keep in Denver long-term.

"Justin's one of our core guys, and our goal since I got here [has been] to sign him to a long-term deal," Paton said Thursday, via the team's official website. "We've had good discussions with his agent. I don't know if we'll get a deal done or not, but that's our goal. He's the type of guy we want to extend."

Simmons is a star who flourishes in Broncos coach Vic Fangio's system. His range and length make him a menace all over the field -- he can get to balls where other safeties come up short.

Playing on the franchise tag in 2020, Simmons earned his first Pro Bowl bid and was a second-team All-Pro. He generated a career-high five INTs and earned 96 tackles last season. Simmons was No. 5 on NFL.com's Gregg Rosenthal's list of the top 101 free agents available.

Last year, John Elway tried to get a long-term deal with the safety done but came up short. Now it's Paton's turn to make an extension happen before the mid-July deadline to work out a multi-year contract. If sides can't strike a long-term solution this time around, Simmons will play for roughly $13.7 million on the one-year tender.