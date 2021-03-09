Around the NFL

Saints place franchise tag on safety Marcus Williams

Published: Mar 09, 2021 at 03:31 PM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

No one does salary-cap gymnastics quite like Mikey Loomis and his New Orleans Saints front office. Now, they've given themselves a few more aerial cartwheels to account for in the coming week.

Sitting as the most cap-strapped team in the NFL didn't stop the New Orleans Saints from utilizing the franchise tag Tuesday.

The club is placing the franchise tender on safety Marcus Williams, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport first reported, per a source informed of the situation. New Orleans later announced the news.

The salary cap is not officially set, so figures aren't finalized, but the franchise tag for safeties is estimated at around $10.5 million.

The Saints have wanted to find a way to retain the former second-round pick, who remains a key member of New Orleans' stifling defense. Williams is a plus playmaker roving all over the formation. He earned 59 tackles, seven passes defended and three interceptions in 14 games in 2020.

Tagging Williams means more salary-cap gymnastics for Loomis and his staff. New Orleans is the gold standard when it comes to kicking the can down the road to continue to build its roster despite the salary-cap questions. The Saints are projected to be roughly $58 million above the salary cap projections, per Over The Cap.

An extension for Williams could come down the road to lock him up long term and lower his cap. The $10-plus-million safety tag is actually very affordable, which is likely why the Saints utilized that option rather than battle to retain the 24-year-old on the open market. Williams likely would have fetched a massive deal had he hit free agency, even with the salary cap shrinking.

The move could also mean extensions for fifth-year-option players -- right tackle Ryan Ramczyk and corner Marshon Lattimore --- are on the way. Lowering each's cap number would go a long way to alleviating some of the salary-cap concerns.

Once again, even in a year when the salary cap is shrinking, the Saints prove that if teams really want to retain a player, they'll find a way to make it work under the salary cap.

Related Content

news

Buccaneers, LB Lavonte David agree to 2-year, $25M extension

The Buccaneers and linebacker ﻿Lavonte David﻿ have agreed on a two-year extension worth $25 million, Ian Rapoport reports. The deal includes three voidable years to reduce David's cap hit in 2021, per Mike Garafolo.
news

Packers do not use franchise tag on RB Aaron Jones

﻿Aaron Jones﻿ will be a free agent. The Packers didn't use their franchise tag on the star running back before Tuesday's deadline, Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Vikings cut K Dan Bailey after three seasons with team

Following the worst season of his career -- and his third with Minnesota -- kicker Dan Bailey was cut by the Vikings on Tuesday, the team announced. 
news

Former Bears OL, three-time Pro Bowler Kyle Long planning NFL comeback

Former Chicago Bears guard and three-time Pro Bowler Kyle Long is planning to make a comeback to the NFL.
news

Roundup: Seahawks don't use tag on Shaquill Griffin, Chris Carson

The Seahawks have cap space to clear, meaning the franchise tag isn't a tool they'll likely use in 2021. They certainly won't use it on CB Shaquill Griffin or RB Chris Carson, per Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero.
news

Chicago Bears use franchise tag on star WR Allen Robinson

The Chicago Bears are administering their franchise tag on former Pro Bowl receiver Allen Robinson, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday.
news

Lions won't use franchise tag on WR Kenny Golladay

On the same day the Lions officially welcomed an under-the-radar signing to bolster their changing receiving corps, they're likely saying goodbye to their best option at the position. Detroit does not plan on franchise tagging ﻿Kenny Golladay﻿, Tom Pelissero reports.
news

2021 NFL franchise tag tracker: Chris Godwin, Marcus Maye among nine players tagged

The deadline for NFL teams to place the franchise or transition tags on prospective free agents has come and gone, and clubs around the league had some decisions to make.
news

Lions GM Brad Holmes: We're 'absolutely not' out of draft's QB market

The Lions trade for Jared Goff gave the impression they were settled at QB for the at least the next few years. But on the latest episode of the Huddle & Flow podcast, new GM Brad Holmes rejected the notion he's out of the QB market for the upcoming draft.
news

Ravens GM: Lamar Jackson's long-term deal 'may take a little time'

Is year four the one in which Lamar Jackson gets a lucrative new contract? That's not as easy, it seems. Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta spoke with reporters Tuesday and covered how the team aims to go about securing Jackson's services for the long haul.
news

Jaguars franchise tag offensive tackle Cam Robinson

Cam Robinson will not be leaving Jacksonville for the time being. The Jaguars placed their franchise tag on the offensive tackle, Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW