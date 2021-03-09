Around the NFL

Packers do not use franchise tag on RB Aaron Jones

Published: Mar 09, 2021 at 04:07 PM
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

Aaron Jones' time in Green Bay isn't officially over, but his chances of returning to the Packers have gotten slimmer after Tuesday's franchise tag deadline passed.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported the Packers did not use their tag on the running back before the deadline, meaning Jones' lone chance of returning to Green Bay is with a new deal signed before free agency opens with the start of the new league year next week.

That might make things difficult.

Green Bay is currently $11.4 million over a projected salary cap of $180.5 million, per Over The Cap, and while a higher actual salary cap might ease that burden a bit, it's still far from the space necessary to secure Jones to a deal that fits his market value. A year after opting to draft a quarterback of the future instead of supplying ﻿Aaron Rodgers﻿ with an offensive weapon, the Packers very well could be watching another walk in a week's time.

Jones posted consecutive 1,000-plus-yard rushing seasons in 2019 and 2020, rushing for 25 touchdowns over that span. He blossomed in Matt LaFleur's offense after former coach Mike McCarthy frustrated football fans everywhere by failing to properly utilize him, but his production in the last two seasons should net him a lavish new deal.

It just might not come in Green Bay. With the start of free agency very close, the Packers have little time to waste if they want to retain their best back.

Related Content

news

Buccaneers, LB Lavonte David agree to 2-year, $25M extension

The Buccaneers and linebacker ﻿Lavonte David﻿ have agreed on a two-year extension worth $25 million, Ian Rapoport reports. The deal includes three voidable years to reduce David's cap hit in 2021, per Mike Garafolo.
news

Vikings cut K Dan Bailey after three seasons with team

Following the worst season of his career -- and his third with Minnesota -- kicker Dan Bailey was cut by the Vikings on Tuesday, the team announced. 
news

Saints place franchise tag on safety Marcus Williams

The Saints aren't letting the salary cap stop them from keeping their core. New Orleans is placing the franchise tag on free safety Marcus Williams, Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Former Bears OL, three-time Pro Bowler Kyle Long planning NFL comeback

Former Chicago Bears guard and three-time Pro Bowler Kyle Long is planning to make a comeback to the NFL.
news

Roundup: Seahawks don't use tag on Shaquill Griffin, Chris Carson

The Seahawks have cap space to clear, meaning the franchise tag isn't a tool they'll likely use in 2021. They certainly won't use it on CB Shaquill Griffin or RB Chris Carson, per Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero.
news

Chicago Bears use franchise tag on star WR Allen Robinson

The Chicago Bears are administering their franchise tag on former Pro Bowl receiver Allen Robinson, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday.
news

Lions won't use franchise tag on WR Kenny Golladay

On the same day the Lions officially welcomed an under-the-radar signing to bolster their changing receiving corps, they're likely saying goodbye to their best option at the position. Detroit does not plan on franchise tagging ﻿Kenny Golladay﻿, Tom Pelissero reports.
news

2021 NFL franchise tag tracker: Chris Godwin, Marcus Maye among nine players tagged

The deadline for NFL teams to place the franchise or transition tags on prospective free agents has come and gone, and clubs around the league had some decisions to make.
news

Lions GM Brad Holmes: We're 'absolutely not' out of draft's QB market

The Lions trade for Jared Goff gave the impression they were settled at QB for the at least the next few years. But on the latest episode of the Huddle & Flow podcast, new GM Brad Holmes rejected the notion he's out of the QB market for the upcoming draft.
news

Ravens GM: Lamar Jackson's long-term deal 'may take a little time'

Is year four the one in which Lamar Jackson gets a lucrative new contract? That's not as easy, it seems. Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta spoke with reporters Tuesday and covered how the team aims to go about securing Jackson's services for the long haul.
news

Jaguars franchise tag offensive tackle Cam Robinson

Cam Robinson will not be leaving Jacksonville for the time being. The Jaguars placed their franchise tag on the offensive tackle, Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday.
