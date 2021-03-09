Roundup: Seahawks won't use tag on Shaquill Griffin, Chris Carson

The Seattle Seahawks have cap space to clear to attempt to rework their team into a competitive one with an effective offensive line, meaning the franchise tag isn't a tool they'll likely use in 2021.

They certainly won't use it on cornerback ﻿Shaquill Griffin﻿, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source informed of the situation. The Seahawks will work to retain Griffin in free agency, Rapoport added, as Griffin will attract interest in a thin free-agent market at the position.

Seattle also will not use the tag to keep running back Chris Carson, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported. Carson has served as Seattle's lead runner for the last three seasons and carries plenty of value for Pete Carroll's desire to establish and rely on an effective rushing attack, making his potential departure a significant one for the Seahawks.

The window to remake its cap situation is now for Seattle. We'll see if the Seahawks can get it done and keep their key guys, even without using the expensive tag.