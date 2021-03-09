Roundup: Seahawks won't use tag on Shaquill Griffin, Chris Carson

The Seattle Seahawks have cap space to clear to attempt to rework their team into a competitive one with an effective offensive line, meaning the franchise tag isn't a tool they'll likely use in 2021.
They certainly won't use it on cornerback Shaquill Griffin, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source informed of the situation. The Seahawks will work to retain Griffin in free agency, Rapoport added, as Griffin will attract interest in a thin free-agent market at the position.
Seattle also will not use the tag to keep running back Chris Carson, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported. Carson has served as Seattle's lead runner for the last three seasons and carries plenty of value for Pete Carroll's desire to establish and rely on an effective rushing attack, making his potential departure a significant one for the Seahawks.
The window to remake its cap situation is now for Seattle. We'll see if the Seahawks can get it done and keep their key guys, even without using the expensive tag.
Here are other stories Around The NFL is monitoring Tuesday:
- Jacksonville Jaguars coach Urban Meyer told reporters cornerback C.J. Henderson is recovering from labrum surgery. The Jaguars are expected to franchise tag offensive tackle Cam Robinson , the team announced.
- The Chicago Bears are franchise tagging star receiver Allen Robinson, per Rapoport.
- The Atlanta Falcons have released veteran guard James Carpenter, Pelissero and Rapoport reported.
- The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are placing a franchise tag on receiver Chris Godwin, Pelissero reported.
- The Cleveland Browns have terminated the contract of defensive end Adrian Clayborn. He started in two of his 15 appearances in 2020, compiling 12 tackles and 3.5 sacks.
- The New York Giants are expected to franchise tag defensive lineman Leonard Williams, Rapoport reported.
- The New England Patriots have a deal in place to acquire Raiders offensive lineman Trent Brown, per Rapoport.
- The Detroit Lions won't be using the franchise tag on wide receiver Kenny Golladay, per Pelissero, or defensive end Romeo Okwara, per Rapoport.