Roundup: Seahawks won't use tag on Shaquill Griffin, Chris Carson

Published: Mar 09, 2021 at 02:40 PM
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

The Seattle Seahawks have cap space to clear to attempt to rework their team into a competitive one with an effective offensive line, meaning the franchise tag isn't a tool they'll likely use in 2021.

They certainly won't use it on cornerback ﻿Shaquill Griffin﻿, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source informed of the situation. The Seahawks will work to retain Griffin in free agency, Rapoport added, as Griffin will attract interest in a thin free-agent market at the position.

Seattle also will not use the tag to keep running back Chris Carson, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported. Carson has served as Seattle's lead runner for the last three seasons and carries plenty of value for Pete Carroll's desire to establish and rely on an effective rushing attack, making his potential departure a significant one for the Seahawks.

The window to remake its cap situation is now for Seattle. We'll see if the Seahawks can get it done and keep their key guys, even without using the expensive tag.

Here are other stories Around The NFL is monitoring Tuesday:

  • Jacksonville Jaguars coach Urban Meyer told reporters cornerback C.J. Henderson is recovering from labrum surgery. The Jaguars are expected to franchise tag offensive tackle Cam Robinson , the team announced.
  • The Chicago Bears are franchise tagging star receiver Allen Robinson﻿, per Rapoport.
  • The Atlanta Falcons have released veteran guard James Carpenter﻿, Pelissero and Rapoport reported.
  • The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are placing a franchise tag on receiver Chris Godwin﻿, Pelissero reported.
  • The Cleveland Browns have terminated the contract of defensive end Adrian Clayborn﻿. He started in two of his 15 appearances in 2020, compiling 12 tackles and 3.5 sacks.
  • The New York Giants are expected to franchise tag defensive lineman Leonard Williams﻿, Rapoport reported.
  • The New England Patriots have a deal in place to acquire Raiders offensive lineman Trent Brown﻿, per Rapoport.
  • The Detroit Lions won't be using the franchise tag on wide receiver ﻿Kenny Golladay﻿, per Pelissero, or defensive end ﻿Romeo Okwara﻿, per Rapoport.

Related Content

news

Chicago Bears to use franchise tag on star WR Allen Robinson

The Chicago Bears are administering their franchise tag on former Pro Bowl receiver Allen Robinson, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday.
news

Lions won't use franchise tag on WR Kenny Golladay

On the same day the Lions officially welcomed an under-the-radar signing to bolster their changing receiving corps, they're likely saying goodbye to their best option at the position. Detroit does not plan on franchise tagging ﻿Kenny Golladay﻿, Tom Pelissero reports.
news

2021 NFL franchise tag tracker: Chris Godwin, Marcus Maye, Brandon Scherff among players tagged

The deadline for NFL teams to place the franchise or transition tags on prospective free agents is approaching, and clubs around the league have some decisions to make.
news

Lions GM Brad Holmes: We're 'absolutely not' out of draft's QB market

The Lions trade for Jared Goff gave the impression they were settled at QB for the at least the next few years. But on the latest episode of the Huddle & Flow podcast, new GM Brad Holmes rejected the notion he's out of the QB market for the upcoming draft.
news

Ravens GM: Lamar Jackson's long-term deal 'may take a little time'

Is year four the one in which Lamar Jackson gets a lucrative new contract? That's not as easy, it seems. Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta spoke with reporters Tuesday and covered how the team aims to go about securing Jackson's services for the long haul.
news

Jaguars franchise tag offensive tackle Cam Robinson

Cam Robinson will not be leaving Jacksonville for the time being. The Jaguars placed their franchise tag on the offensive tackle, Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday.
news

Buccaneers placing franchise tag on WR Chris Godwin

﻿Chris Godwin﻿ isn't seeing free agency this year. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are placing the franchise tag on the Pro Bowl receiver, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday.
news

Patrick Peterson: Return to Cardinals 'out of my control'

Patrick Peterson liked the Cardinals signing of J.J. Watt, but the corner isn't sure if he'll be playing alongside the pass-rusher. Peterson said he plans to continue his career whether or not he remains in the desert. 
news

Ravens LB Patrick Queen thinks film study will lead to Year 2 leap: 'My game is going to transcend

﻿Patrick Queen﻿ got off to a hot start in 2020 but struggled down the stretch. The LSU product believes that he'll be ready for a Year 2 leap with a full offseason of film-work. 
news

Giants place franchise tag on DL Leonard Williams

﻿Leonard Williams﻿ is staying in New York for at least another season. The Giants are expected to franchise tag the defensive lineman, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday.
news

Packers WR Devin Funchess, Bills C Mitch Morse take pay cuts

In light of the salary cap crunch for 2021, Packers WR Devin Funchess and Bills C Mitch Morse took pay cuts, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports. 
