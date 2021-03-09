Giants expected to franchise tag DL Leonard Williams

Leonard Williams is staying in New York for at least another season.
The Giants are expected to franchise tag the defensive lineman, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday.
Around The NFL will have more on Williams shortly.
In light of the salary cap crunch for 2021, Packers WR Devin Funchess and Bills C Mitch Morse took pay cuts, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.
New England is expected to trade for Las Vegas offensive tackle Trent Brown, sources tell NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport, with the two sides coming together on a deal that was a few weeks in the making.
Following news of Dak Prescott's blockbuster signing with the Cowboys, many from across the NFL world chimed in on social media to congratulate Dallas' QB1.
Once again, the Washington Football Team is using the franchise tag on standout guard Brandon Scherff, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Monday evening.
Offensive lineman Isaiah Wilson, the 2020 first-round pick of the Tennessee Titans, has been traded to the Miami Dolphins, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday.
New York has placed the franchise tag on safety Marcus Maye, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source informed of the situation.
Star quarterback Dak Prescott and Dallas have agreed to terms on a new deal, the team announced Monday.
With his career winding to an end, defensive tackle Gerald McCoy would love to end up where it all began back with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Halt the reminiscing, and stop planning the virtual retirement ceremonies. Ryan Fitzpatrick isn't yet hanging it up. Despite rumblings of considering calling it quits, the veteran quarterback plans on playing in 2021, Ian Rapoport reports.
The Eagles trade of Carson Wentz opened the door for Jalen Hurts to step into the full-time QB1 role. The 22-year-old said he viewed the trade as a chance to show the organization he can be a difference-maker.