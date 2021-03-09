Around the NFL

Jaguars franchise tag offensive tackle Cam Robinson

Published: Mar 09, 2021 at 11:42 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The Jacksonville Jaguars are ensuring offensive tackle Cam Robinson isn't going anywhere in 2021.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport and NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday that the Jags used their franchise tag on Robinson, per sources informed of the situation. The team later confirmed the news.

The salary cap is not set, so the exact figure isn't known, but the franchise tag for offensive linemen is expected to be around $13.6 million in 2021.

Jaguars coach Urban Meyer essentially confirmed the news when talking to the media Tuesday, saying they are headed in the direction of tagging Robinson and citing his high ceiling as a player.

The move comes as a surprise after Robinson struggled in 2020, allowing 40 pressures, seven QB hits, and five sacks, per Pro Football Focus.

Still, the Jags believe the 2017 second-round pick owns the talent to be a starting tackle. Offensive line coach George Warhop, who was retained by Meyer, is also reported to be a fan of Robinson.

While paying Robinson $13-plus-million seems like a lot for a player who has struggled, it speaks to the dearth of capable tackles on the open market. The Jags will have faith in a player they know well rather than reach in free agency.

Meyer also acknowledged how "this is a tough year for that left tackle position" as it pertains to free agency to support the decision to tag Robinson.

With the expectation that Jacksonville snags Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence with the No. 1 overall pick, keeping Robinson in town ensures a veteran presence on the blindside. Better QB play -- i.e., a signal-caller who doesn't hold on to the ball as long -- might also help Robinson's play improve in 2021.

With cap space to spare, the Jags are using a chunk to keep Robinson off the open market.

Related Content

news

Seahawks won't use tag on Shaquill Griffin, Chris Carson

The Seahawks have cap space to clear, meaning the franchise tag isn't a tool they'll likely use in 2021. They certainly won't use it on CB Shaquill Griffin or RB Chris Carson, per Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero.
news

Chicago Bears to use franchise tag on star WR Allen Robinson

The Chicago Bears are administering their franchise tag on former Pro Bowl receiver Allen Robinson, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday.
news

Lions won't use franchise tag on WR Kenny Golladay

On the same day the Lions officially welcomed an under-the-radar signing to bolster their changing receiving corps, they're likely saying goodbye to their best option at the position. Detroit does not plan on franchise tagging ﻿Kenny Golladay﻿, Tom Pelissero reports.
news

2021 NFL franchise tag tracker: Chris Godwin, Marcus Maye, Brandon Scherff among players tagged

The deadline for NFL teams to place the franchise or transition tags on prospective free agents is approaching, and clubs around the league have some decisions to make.
news

Lions GM Brad Holmes: We're 'absolutely not' out of draft's QB market

The Lions trade for Jared Goff gave the impression they were settled at QB for the at least the next few years. But on the latest episode of the Huddle & Flow podcast, new GM Brad Holmes rejected the notion he's out of the QB market for the upcoming draft.
news

Ravens GM: Lamar Jackson's long-term deal 'may take a little time'

Is year four the one in which Lamar Jackson gets a lucrative new contract? That's not as easy, it seems. Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta spoke with reporters Tuesday and covered how the team aims to go about securing Jackson's services for the long haul.
news

Buccaneers placing franchise tag on WR Chris Godwin

﻿Chris Godwin﻿ isn't seeing free agency this year. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are placing the franchise tag on the Pro Bowl receiver, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday.
news

Patrick Peterson: Return to Cardinals 'out of my control'

Patrick Peterson liked the Cardinals signing of J.J. Watt, but the corner isn't sure if he'll be playing alongside the pass-rusher. Peterson said he plans to continue his career whether or not he remains in the desert. 
news

Ravens LB Patrick Queen thinks film study will lead to Year 2 leap: 'My game is going to transcend

﻿Patrick Queen﻿ got off to a hot start in 2020 but struggled down the stretch. The LSU product believes that he'll be ready for a Year 2 leap with a full offseason of film-work. 
news

Giants place franchise tag on DL Leonard Williams

﻿Leonard Williams﻿ is staying in New York for at least another season. The Giants are expected to franchise tag the defensive lineman, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday.
news

Packers WR Devin Funchess, Bills C Mitch Morse take pay cuts

In light of the salary cap crunch for 2021, Packers WR Devin Funchess and Bills C Mitch Morse took pay cuts, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW