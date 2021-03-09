Jaguars franchise tag offensive tackle Cam Robinson

The Jacksonville Jaguars are ensuring offensive tackle Cam Robinson isn't going anywhere in 2021.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport and NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday that the Jags used their franchise tag on Robinson, per sources informed of the situation. The team later confirmed the news.

The salary cap is not set, so the exact figure isn't known, but the franchise tag for offensive linemen is expected to be around $13.6 million in 2021.

Jaguars coach Urban Meyer essentially confirmed the news when talking to the media Tuesday, saying they are headed in the direction of tagging Robinson and citing his high ceiling as a player.

The move comes as a surprise after Robinson struggled in 2020, allowing 40 pressures, seven QB hits, and five sacks, per Pro Football Focus.

Still, the Jags believe the 2017 second-round pick owns the talent to be a starting tackle. Offensive line coach George Warhop, who was retained by Meyer, is also reported to be a fan of Robinson.

While paying Robinson $13-plus-million seems like a lot for a player who has struggled, it speaks to the dearth of capable tackles on the open market. The Jags will have faith in a player they know well rather than reach in free agency.

Meyer also acknowledged how "this is a tough year for that left tackle position" as it pertains to free agency to support the decision to tag Robinson.

With the expectation that Jacksonville snags Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence with the No. 1 overall pick, keeping Robinson in town ensures a veteran presence on the blindside. Better QB play -- i.e., a signal-caller who doesn't hold on to the ball as long -- might also help Robinson's play improve in 2021.