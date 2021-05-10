2021 NFL season: Which QB matchup are you most anticipating?

The quarterback matchup I'm most looking forward to is Patrick Mahomes versus Aaron Rodgers. Each player can certainly make a claim for being the best in the game at the position. And as a fan of the Chicago Bears, I'm rooting for this to become a twice-a-year rivalry with Rodgers as a member of the Denver Broncos. Think of the matchups that would happen if this hypothetical trade were completed, with Mahomes, Rodgers, Justin Herbert and Derek Carr in the AFC West. That would be like an old-school four-corners match in wrestling. I would love to see it. Mostly for Rodgers being out of the NFC North. But as a football fan, too. So, I'd prefer two (a guy can dream, right?) but I suppose I can settle for one meeting between two of the last three MVP winners.