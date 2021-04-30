Around the NFL

Patriots coach Bill Belichick after drafting Mac Jones: Cam Newton is our quarterback

Published: Apr 30, 2021 at 10:10 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Bill Belichick spent the No. 15 overall pick on quarterback Mac Jones, the highest the Patriots have ever selected an offensive player in any of his drafts in New England. Even with the investment, Belichick wasn't ready to name Jones the Day 1 starter.

"Cam (Newton)'s our quarterback," he said Thursday night, via The Providence Journal. "Whatever time Jarrett (Stidham) or Mac are ready to challenge and compete, we'll see how that goes. But right now for Mac, he's just got a lot of learning in front of him. I know he's very anxious to get going and get started on it."

The Patriots were long-rumored to be in the QB market, including potential trade-ups. Instead, after the 49ers took Trey Lance at No. 3, Belichick sat tight and landed Jones.

As is his wont, the legendary coach downplayed the pick.

"Mac was available at our pick, and he was a guy we spent a lot of time with. Felt like that was the best pick at that time for us," Belichick said. "Look forward to working with him. He's a smart kid. He's been in a system that's similar to ours. We've had a lot of good conversations with him. I think he'll be able to process the offense. It's obviously going to take a lot of time. See how it goes."

The Patriots re-signed Newton to a one-year contract worth around $5 million, a.k.a. backup money.

Last year with Newton starting 15 games, the Patriots ranked last in the NFL with 10 passing TDs (Newton had eight) and last in TD-INT ratio at 10-14. New England also ranked 30th in passing yards per game at 180.6, the fewest in a season by the Patriots in the Belichick era, per NFL Research.

Most talent evaluators believe Jones will be ready to start from Week 1. Belichick will likely lean on coach-speak about competition all summer. We'll see the truth once training camp and preseason begin.

It's not as if Newton and Jones own the same skill set, so as Josh McDaniels goes about building his offense for the 2021 season, he'll telegraph the club's ultimate plan.

In today's NFL, rookie QBs rarely sit, particularly those drafted in Round 1. A player like ﻿Patrick Mahomes﻿ waiting a year is the exception, not the rule. Newton might start the year under center, but odds are Jones becomes QB1 before long.

Related Content

news

Panthers pick up QB Sam Darnold's fifth-year option

Carolina spent the No. 8 overall pick on defense Thursday night. On Friday, the club affirmed that ﻿Sam Darnold﻿ is the future at QB. The Panthers announced they are picking up the fifth-year option on Darnold. 
news

Giants GM Dave Gettleman finally trades back in draft: 'It was too good an opportunity'

All the so-called computer folks can put down their pitchforks and throw a party. Dave Gettleman finally traded down in an NFL draft. The Giants traded back to No. 20 and selected WR Kadarius Toney.
news

Niners GM John Lynch admits he inquired about trading for Aaron Rodgers: 'It wasn't happening'

Ahead of the 2021 NFL Draft, John Lynch shot at another big fish: reigning NFL MVP ﻿Aaron Rodgers﻿. The Niners GM admitted Thursday night that he checked in on Rodgers' availability and was swiftly rejected.
news

Raiders first-round OT Alex Leatherwood not worried about media 'garbage,' out to prove Raiders right

The Las Vegas Raiders surprised draft pundits by selecting Alex Leatherwood 17th but the former Alabama offensive tackle says he's excited to prove the team right for using its first-round pick on him.
news

Rams GM Les Snead announces he tested positive for COVID-19; HC Sean McVay negative

Los Angeles Rams general manager Les Snead told reporters in a news conference that he tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday morning.
news

Buccaneers select Washington LB Joe Tryon to close out Day 1 of 2021 draft

The defending-champion Buccaneers selected Washington linebacker Joe Tryon with the No. 32 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.
news

Ravens pick WR Rashod Bateman at No. 27, take pass rusher Jayson Oweh at No. 31

Long in need of help in the WR corps, the Ravens used the No. 27 pick on Minnesota wideout Rashod Bateman. 
news

Jaguars select Clemson RB Travis Etienne 25th overall

With their second first-round pick of the 2021 NFL Draft, the Jacksonville Jaguars went back to the Clemson well, drafting RB Travis Etienne.
news

Steelers select RB Najee Harris at No. 24, giving Alabama record-tying six first-rounders

The Steelers selected Alabama running back Najee Harris with the No. 24 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.
news

Titans fill void at CB, select Virginia Tech standout Caleb Farley No. 22 overall

The Tennessee Titans selected cornerback Caleb Farley with the No. 22 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.
news

Giants select Florida WR Kadarius Toney at No. 20

The Giants selected Florida wide receiver Kadarius Toney with the No. 20 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW