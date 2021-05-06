Top 10 games of the 2021 NFL season: Bills-Chiefs, Giants-Cowboys make list 

Green Bay Packers at Baltimore Ravens: Two vastly different styles of offense meet in a clash of contenders that could give both sides a good idea of where they stand among the NFL's elite.

Miami Dolphins at Las Vegas Raiders: Last year's meeting was a thriller, complete with some FitzMagic. And while Ryan Fitzpatrick is no longer a Dolphin, these two teams are both trying to earn a playoff berth after falling short last season.

Arizona Cardinals at Cleveland Browns: Cleveland was a media darling after a busy offseason in 2019, much like Arizona is entering 2021. Are these Cardinals for real, and can they prove it by taking down a playoff-game winner?

Kansas City Chiefs at Los Angeles Chargers: Justin Herbert vs. Patrick Mahomes became a surprisingly fascinating division rivalry; with a year under Herbert's belt, will the Chargers make a leap and take down the Chiefs in a non-empty SoFi Stadium?

Las Vegas Raiders at New York Giants: Each flirted with the postseason in 2020 and had interesting offseasons. Which team has improved more?

New York Giants at Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Here's a good litmus test for the rebuilt Giants against a team they stunned two years ago thanks to the efforts of Daniel Jones.

Los Angeles Chargers at Baltimore Ravens: A 2019 playoff matchup is revisited with a Chargers team that looks much different but looms as a potential dark horse to upset the AFC hierarchy. Taking down Baltimore would send a message to the rest of the league.

Jacksonville Jaguars at Cincinnati Bengals: It's time for a battle of No. 1 picks and franchise saviors in Joe Burrow and Trevor Lawrence. Urban Meyer also gets a reunion with the signal-caller he once passed on for Dwayne Haskins at Ohio State.

Miami Dolphins at Buffalo Bills: The AFC East looks to be more competitive than it has been over the last two decades. Miami can force its way into the conversation with a win over the reigning division kings.

Seattle Seahawks at Green Bay Packers: One disgruntled quarterback (﻿Russell Wilson﻿) meets another (﻿Aaron Rodgers﻿) in a revival of a matchup that produced some postseason classics in the past.