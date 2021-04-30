Niners GM John Lynch admits he inquired about trading for Aaron Rodgers: 'It wasn't happening'

San Francisco 49ers general manager John Lynch isn't shy about asking fellow GMs about the availability of star players. Lynch famously inquired about whether Bill Belichick would trade ﻿Tom Brady﻿ before swinging the ﻿Jimmy Garoppolo﻿ deal back in 2017.

Shooters shoot.

Ahead of the 2021 NFL Draft, Lynch shot at another big fish: reigning NFL MVP ﻿Aaron Rodgers﻿.

The Niners GM admitted Thursday night that he checked in on Rodgers' availability and was swiftly rejected.

"You're talking about the MVP of our league last year," Lynch said, via the San Jose Mercury News. "I don't know about you guys, but when the MVP of the league might be available -- and I didn't know that, I'm just reading the tea leaves like everybody else and saying, 'Hold on, is something going on here?'

"Yeah, we inquired. And it was a quick end to the conversation. It wasn't happening."

Rodgers' camp, unhappy with his contract situation, made it known he might want out of Green Bay.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported that the Niners called on Wednesday to ascertain whether the Packers would consider a package for Rodgers. No formal offer was ever made.

Since news surfaced that Rodgers wasn't thrilled with his situation, Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst has repeatedly stated that the club has no intention of trading the QB. The GM added Thursday night that the rumor that Packers reneged on an agreed-upon trade was "absolutely false."

After getting rejected, the Niners stayed the course and drafted North Dakota State QB Trey Lance with the No. 3 overall pick. The NDSU product is uber-talented and could eventually grow into one of the best young signal-callers in the league.

"As we said, we've been convicted and excited for a long, long time, so we went right back to where we've been and that's really excited about adding Trey Lance to the 49ers and we're thrilled about that," Lynch said.

Even knowing Lance would be the pick didn't stop Lynch from checking in on Rodgers. What's the worst that could have happened for the Niners? Lynch gets hung up on?