Most forgiving NFL schedules of 2021: Favorable draws for 49ers, Patriots

Strength of schedule: T-12th lowest [opponents' record in 2020: 133-139 (.489)]

Prime-time games: Three

Short weeks: One

The Patriots begin with a two-game slate that could very well put them at 2-0 going into a showdown with the Saints at home. Miami, the Pats’ opponent in the opener at Gillette Stadium, has won in New England only once in the last decade (2019). Even if they fall to the Dolphins, a Week 2 trip to visit the Jets should have the Patriots on the right path going into their meetings with New Orleans and Tampa Bay to close out the first four weeks. Both of those games come at home, meaning the Patriots leave New England only once in the first month of the season. They then make a trip to Houston, home of the rebuilding Texans, before returning home AGAIN to host Dallas and the Jets.

The Patriots have a more challenging path beginning in late October, with road games coming against the Chargers, Panthers, Falcons (on a short week), Bills, Colts and Dolphins, but they will have home-field advantage in second-half meetings with Cleveland, Tennessee, Buffalo and Jacksonville. This might be the most ideal schedule out there for a team looking to return to contention.