Toughest NFL schedules of 2021: Chiefs among teams with most daunting slates

I chart the AFC South as the NFL's weakest division. It gets no help from the Football Gods lining up against a gnarly four-pack of teams from the NFC West. A fast start for newfangled Colts passer Carson Wentz is a thorny proposition: They open with the Seahawks and Rams at home before a three-game road trip against the Titans, Dolphins and Ravens. Indy's bye doesn't land until Week 14. Their "gifted" 17th game comes against Tom Brady and the Buccaneers. The Titans have back-to-back October tilts against the Bills and Chiefs before a December-into-January run against Pittsburgh, San Francisco and Miami. Trevor Lawrence's Jaguars hit the road for four of their last six matchups, while the Texans feel ripe for implosion no matter the dance card. Light a candle for first-year coach David Culley.