2021 NFL schedule release: Top 9 prime-time games

Too high? Oh heck no! Trevor Lawrence vs. Joe Burrow in a matchup of the last two No. 1 overall draft picks. Two young studs at the game's most important position going head-to-head, with a bevy of weapons at their disposal. I'm obsessed with this game -- and it's early in the season, so the hype won't be muted by the win-loss totals of two teams that could be substandard by year's end. Brilliant job with the placement, schedule-makers! This is what you live for as a football fan. The last time we saw these two on the same field, Burrow's LSU Tigers were taking it to Lawrence's Clemson Tigers in the 2019 national title game. Something tells me the new face of the Jaguars hasn't forgotten that loss.