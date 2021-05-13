2021 NFC win total projections: Can Washington repeat in NFC East?

Should Deshaun Watson end up playing quarterback for the Texans this season, the Lions would be forecasted to finish with the worst record in the NFL -- and thus pick first in the 2022 NFL Draft. If Aaron Rodgers exits the division, Detroit's two matchups with the Packers would become more winnable. The Lions would also have a better chance to establish early chemistry with new QB Jared Goff, given that the first of those games comes in Week 2 at Green Bay (sandwiched by home games against the Niners and Ravens). It's worth noting that Rodgers could still be a problem for Detroit, depending on where he ends up; the Lions visit Denver in Week 14.