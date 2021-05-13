2021 NFL schedule release: Six key takeaways; plus, games to watch

3) The NFL doesn't mind quarterback uncertainty, especially when the Packers have such a fantastic slate of opponents. FOX's "America's Game of the Week" on the first Sunday of the season is Packers at Saints -- neither of which can say for sure right now who their starting quarterback will be, after the offseason staredown of Aaron Rodgers and the retirement of Drew Brees﻿. The Packers are scheduled for five prime-time appearances, including in Week 2 (Monday night versus the Detroit Lions) and Week 3 (Sunday night at the 49ers). The others come later, with a Thursday night game in Week 8 (at the Arizona Cardinals) and Sunday night games in Week 14 (versus the Chicago Bears) and Week 17 (versus the Minnesota Vikings). The late-season Sunday night games offer the safety net of flex scheduling if Rodgers is gone and the Packers are struggling, but the NFL believes the Packers are a draw even if Rodgers is hosting Jeopardy! this fall.

Rodgers' dissatisfaction with the Packers emerged late in the schedule-making process and did not complicate planning as much as most of us might suspect.

"You can't do that much with the information," Carey said. "We don't know what the downstream impacts will be -- where will he go, will he retire, will he return? Green Bay is still Green Bay. The Packers are a huge national brand. People will still watch the Packers. We were still all in on Green Bay this year."

4) You can usually read the tea leaves to determine which team the schedulers expect will make a big leap this season. Last year, they correctly forecast that the Buffalo Bills would supplant the New England Patriots in the AFC East, giving the Bills four prime-time games after having only one in 2019. This year's pick: the Cleveland Browns, who were originally scheduled for just two prime-time games last year but this year have three under the lights. Plus, they open the season against the Kansas City Chiefs in the late Sunday afternoon national window and play one of the most high-profile games of the year on national television, Christmas Day against the Packers.

5) Trevor Lawrence might be the most eagerly awaited quarterback to enter the NFL since Peyton Manning (or at least Manning's successor, Andrew Luck﻿), but that isn't reflected in the Jacksonville Jaguars' initial schedule. They are slated for just one prime-time appearance, the Week 4 Thursday night game against the Cincinnati Bengals, continuing a stretch dating back to 2012 without a Sunday or Monday night game. The NFL is happy with the Thursday night game because it features the last two first overall draft picks, and the Jaguars are also expected to have a national preseason game to showcase Lawrence.

"I think they have the opportunity to play their way into prime time," Carey said. "We are really excited about Trevor Lawrence. We would love to see them play their way into prime time."