What you need to know about enhanced NFL schedule featuring 17 regular-season games per team

NFL owners voted Tuesday to approve an enhanced schedule which will feature 17 regular-season games per team -- a one-game expansion from the previous 16-game schedule.
Here is what you need to know about the new schedule, along with a 2021 team-by-team opponent guide and breakdowns from NFL.com analysts.
Which is the 17th-game opponent for all 32 teams?
|Away Team
|Home team
|NFC East
|AFC East
|1. Washington Football Team
|1. Buffalo Bills
|2. New York Giants
|2. Miami Dolphins
|3. Dallas Cowboys
|3. New England Patriots
|4. Philadelphia Eagles
|4. New York Jets
|NFC West
|AFC North
|1. Seattle Seahawks
|1. Pittsburgh Steelers
|2. Los Angeles Rams
|2. Baltimore Ravens
|3. Arizona Cardinals
|3. Cleveland Browns
|4. San Francisco 49ers
|4. Cincinnati Bengals
|NFC South
|AFC South
|1. New Orleans Saints
|1. Tennessee Titans
|2. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|2. Indianapolis Colts
|3. Carolina Panthers
|3. Houston Texans
|4. Atlanta Falcons
|4. Jacksonville Jaguars
|NFC North
|AFC West
|1. Green Bay Packers
|1. Kansas City Chiefs
|2. Chicago Bears
|2. Las Vegas Raiders
|3. Minnesota Vikings
|3. Los Angeles Chargers
|4. Detroit Lions
|4. Denver Broncos
When is 2021 NFL Kickoff Weekend?
The 2021 NFL season will begin Thursday night, Sept. 9. The regular season will end Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022.
What day is Super Bowl LVI?
Super Bowl LVI will be played on Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022 at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.
What does the enhanced schedule mean?
NFL.com's Judy Battista digs into the first change to the regular season in 44 years and what the league's 17-game schedule in 2021 will mean for players, fans and the league.
Which records could fall in a new 17-game schedule?
With the NFL officially expanding to 17 games in the 2021 season, NFL Research's Dante Koplowitz-Fleming explores which notable records could fall -- and who might be in line to make history.