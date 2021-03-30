Which notable NFL records could fall in 17-game season? Top candidates to make history?

Another record set during Manning's historic 2013 campaign was the single-season passing touchdowns mark. In the history of the NFL, there have only been three instances of a player reaching 50 scoring strikes: Manning in 2013, ﻿Patrick Mahomes﻿ in 2018 and ﻿Tom Brady﻿ in 2007 (Mahomes and Brady both had exactly 50 pass touchdowns). The closest any player got in 2020 was ﻿Aaron Rodgers﻿, who threw 48 passing touchdowns en route to his third MVP. But even with a 17th game, Rodgers' pace would have put him at 51 touchdowns. In fact, Rodgers would have needed to play 19 regular-season games at his pace of 3.0 touchdowns per game to break Manning's record.

So, who is primed to pass 55? If anyone is "likely" to break an unlikely record, it's Mahomes. The 2018 NFL MVP has done nothing but set records: fastest to 100 touchdown passes, tied for most touchdown passes in his first 50 games played (despite only playing in 46), only player under age 30 with 50-plus pass touchdowns in a single season ... You get the point.

Mahomes -- who is coming off one of his worst career games in Super Bowl LV, the only NFL game he has started where the offense did not score a touchdown -- has reasons to be optimistic for this coming season. The Chiefs paid a premium to sign former Patriots guard ﻿Joe Thuney﻿ to a five-year, $80 million deal (a record average per year of $16 million for interior offensive linemen) and added former Pro Bowl guard Kyle Long (who took 2020 off to get healthy). In Super Bowl LV, Mahomes was pressured 16 times when the Buccaneers sent four-or-fewer pass rushers, tied for the second-most such pressures he's faced in a game in his career, according to Next Gen Stats. His 497 yards traveled before throwing the ball or being sacked in that game were the most scramble yards by any QB in a game in the Next Gen Stats era (since 2016). The Chiefs released starting tackles ﻿Eric Fisher﻿ and ﻿Mitchell Schwartz﻿, who both missed Super Bowl LV due to injury, this offseason. While the tackle position is still a big question mark for KC, the offensive line is in a better position than it was for the Super Bowl, with Thuney and Long inside.

So, improved pass protection is one reason for Mahomes being primed to break Manning's touchdowns record. Another? He plays the AFC North this season. While that may seem counterintuitive, as the AFC North features the Steelers and Ravens (two of the top-three scoring defenses last season), here's why it's a positive for Mahomes: In six career regular-season games vs. the AFC North, Mahomes has thrown for 22 touchdowns (against just three interceptions) and 2,195 yards (365.8 yards per game). He is 6-0 in those games. Mahomes' average of 3.7 touchdown passes per game against the AFC North is the highest by any QB vs. a single division since the 1970 NFL-AFL merger (minimum two such games).